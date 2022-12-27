The Pittsburgh Pirates agreed to a one-year, $8 million deal with left-handed pitcher Rich Hill, pending a physical, a source told MLB.com.
Hill, who will turn 43 in March, posted a 4.27 ERA across 124 1/3 innings with the Boston Red Sox in 2022.
Even in his 40s, Hill has remained an effective starter. Since the beginning of 2020, Hill owns a 3.92 ERA with 8.11 strikeouts to 3.05 walks per nine innings. Hill still possesses a penchant for minimizing loud contact, ranking in the 88th percentile of hard-hit rate in 2020 and 79th percentile in '21 and '22.
In addition to on-field production, Hill will be an invaluable presence to Pittsburgh’s young starters.
Roansy Contreras (23), Mitch Keller (26), JT Brubaker (29) and Vince Velasquez (30) are in line to complement Hill in the rotation. Luis Ortiz (24 in January) and Johan Oviedo (25 in March) will compete for a spot in spring training. Quinn Priester (22) and Mike Burrows (23), the Pirates’ No. 3 and No. 8 prospects per MLB Pipeline, respectively, could make their big league debuts next season. Similar to José Quintana in 2022, Hill stands to serve as the steady veteran presence who can lead the next generation.
Hill has an 82-59 record and 3.85 ERA with 1,294 strikeouts in 1,259 career innings spread across 18 seasons.
