The Pittsburgh Pirates have agreed to a one-year, $6.7 million deal with first baseman Carlos Santana, a source told MLB.com on Friday. The club has not confirmed the deal.
Santana, 36, hit .202 with 19 home runs and 60 RBIs across 131 combined games with Kansas City and Seattle in 2022. The switch-hitting Santana has a career .359 on-base percentage over 13 seasons with Cleveland (2010-17, 19-20), Philadelphia (2018), Kansas City (2021-22) and Seattle (2022).
Santana, a 2019 All-Star with Cleveland, has 278 home runs and 925 RBIs over his career. He has drawn 1,148 walks and has a career .432 slugging percentage.
Santana will rejoin Pirates manager Derek Shelton, who was the big league hitting coach for Cleveland when Santana joined the organization following a trade from the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2008.
Pittsburgh entered this offseason without a first baseman on the 40-man roster. With the addition of Santana, the Pirates have three first basemen.
In early November, the Pirates acquired Ji-Man Choi from the Rays in exchange for minor league pitcher Jack Hartman. Earlier this week, the Pirates claimed first baseman Lewin Díaz off waivers from the Marlins.
