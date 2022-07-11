SOMERSET, PA. – Somerset Area High School graduate and former AAABA League standout Shawn Stiffler is set to be named head coach of the Notre Dame University baseball team, according to an initial report by d1baseball.com and other published reports.
Stiffler, 43, has coached Virginia Commonwealth University to a 352-206 record during the past 11 seasons, including a 144-71 mark in Atlantic 10 Conference competition. The conference tabbed Stiffler as its coach of the year in 2019. He previously was named ABCA/Diamond East Region Coach of the Year in 2015 after leading the Rams program to its first Super Regional appearance.
A 1997 graduate, Stiffler played at Somerset High School and spent a year in the local AAABA League playing for Seward VFW. The Minnesota Twins selected Stiffler as a pitcher in the 53rd round in the 1997 Major League Baseball Amateur Draft after his senior season at Somerset.
He played college baseball at George Mason University.
In 2012, Stiffler took over the Virginia Commonwealth University program and consistently has had success.
In the past two seasons, Virginia Commonwealth is 60-36 overall and 32-8 in Atlantic 10 play under Stiffler. The Rams won back-to-back Atlantic 10 Conference titles in 2021 and 2022.
VCU went 2-2 at the Chapel Hill Regional in North Carolina this season after posting a 42-20 record in 2022. The Rams were 1-2 in the Starkville, Mississippi Regional in 2021.
Under Stiffler’s watch, the Rams produced four All-Americans, five Freshman All-Americans and 43 all-conference players.
Former Notre Dame baseball coach Link Jarrett recently left to become the head coach of the Florida State Seminoles.
