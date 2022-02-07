The experience he gained throughout four decades as a football coach on the high school, college and professional indoor levels led Brian Basile to reevaluate his role at Somerset Area High School.
Basile spent the past two COVID-19 pandemic interrupted seasons as head coach of the Golden Eagles football program, a job he loved and appreciated.
But the 62-year-old Basile also realized that family commitments to his two young children came first. Basile knew he couldn’t devote as much time as he’d like to the time-consuming duties as a head coach.
Basile officially resigned as the Golden Eagles coach on Monday. He said he might return to coaching in an assistant role at the college level one day.
He informed his players Monday morning.
“I still have two young children, and I’m involved in a lot of activities and I don’t want to miss that,” Basile said. “Family and then football. That weighed into it. I explored some possibilities where the schedule will meet my family schedule a little better.
“We can’t see into the crystal ball. I didn’t know certain things were going to shake out the way they did schedule-wise.”
In two seasons at Somerset, Basile led the Golden Eagles to a 3-13 mark. The team had to contend with the pandemic taking away games both seasons.
In five years at Bishop McCort Catholic prior to joining the Somerset staff, Basile had a 32-27 mark. His Crushers teams had back-to-back 10-3 records with District 6 Class 2A runner-up finishes in 2016 and 2017.
“Somerset is very appreciative for Coach Basile’s work over the past two seasons,” Golden Eagles Athletic Director Scott Close said. “We wish him nothing but the best in his future endeavors.”
Basile has been a familiar face on the sidelines and coaching booths throughout the region since the 1980s.
He held assistant football coaching positions with Central Cambria, Greater Johnstown, Richland and Conemaugh Township at the high school level. Basile coached at Frostburg State University as an assistant for six seasons.
Basile was an integral part of Johnstown’s indoor football history. He served as an assistant coach with the Johnstown Jackals and J-Dogs, and was head coach of the Johnstown Riverhawks. Basile also coached with the Pittsburgh Power in the Arena Football League.
“I have a possible opportunity in college,” Basile said. “I’m exploring some opportunities at the college level that could possibly fit my family schedule.”
Basile said he enjoyed his brief tenure with the Golden Eagles.
“I loved it at Somerset,” Basile said. “There was great support from the administration and one of the best athletic directors I’ve ever worked with in Scott Close. I had a great coaching staff. The boosters were great. The parents were great. The facilities were great.
“Just like everywhere else, they just need a few more kids to participate. I think everybody feels that. It was a great opportunity, and I appreciate the opportunity.”
Close said no timeframe has been set to replace Basile, but he noted that the district’s board of directors regularly scheduled meeting was Monday.
“We will advertise the position and start gathering candidates,” Close said.
Basile believes the foundation is in place for the Golden Eagles to take another step forward.
“I met with the team. We have some good, young coaches in place on the staff,” Basile said. “In today’s meeting, I asked how many freshmen played in a varsity game (last season). We had seven of them and five of those played pretty regularly.
“There are a lot of good things happening at Somerset High School, including football.”
Basile, who has three children, including two who are age 10 and 6, will focus on his family.
“Every day you get older you appreciate time even more,” he said. “I’m just not going to miss time with my children. If the collegiate thing doesn’t work out, my children come first. I’ve been in coaching since 1981. If I don’t coach, I’ll survive.
“But I’m always looking for that next challenge and pursuit of excellence.”
