The Somerset Area and Westmont Hilltop High School boys tennis teams will compete in the first round of the PIAA Class 2A tournament on Tuesday.
District 6 champion Westmont Hilltop (9-3) will face District 3 runner-up Conrad Weiser (18-1) at 1 p.m. at Gorilla House Gym in Altoona.
Tuesday’s winner will face the victor of District 9 champion Elk County Catholic (12-1) or District 7 runner-up Winchester Thurston (9-2).
The Hilltoppers’ lineup includes Charlie Snee, Sebastian Masterson and Easton Ragno in singles.
Brett Hoffman and John Allen and Blake Weslager and Conner Selders are the two doubles teams.
Snee and Ragno won the District 6 Class 2A doubles title in a match against teammates Masterson, the district singles runner-up, and Hoffman.
District 5 champion Somerset (11-4) matches up against District 7 winner Sewickley Academy (11-2) at North Allegheny High School in Wexford at 1:30 p.m. The winner will face the victor of District 2 champion Dallas (14-0) or District 11 winner Moravian Academy (14-1).
Somerset’s lineup is made up of District 5 singles champ Liam Egal, Giuseppe Castonovo and Kai Petrosky in singles. Josiah Antram and Ben Witt and Mason Chabol and Tanner Wassilchak are the doubles teams.
Winners of Tuesday’s matches will compete in the quarterfinals on Friday in Hershey.
