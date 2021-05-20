ALTOONA – When her days as an active competitor are done, Somerset Area’s Haley Stickle might want to take up not sports psychology, but rather sports philosophy.
The Eagles senior channeled her inner Rene Descartes when discussing hurdling.
“Everyone who’s done the hurdles has fallen at least once,” Stickle said. “It’s how they pick themselves back up and face the challenge.”
Stickle, as well as senior classmate Dustin Hyde and junior teammate Hailey Rios all epitomized that resolve and established their own kind of gold standard in Thursday’s District 6 Class 3A championship meet at a sweltering Mansion Park Stadium on Thursday.
Each took first in two individual events, and Stickle and Rios formed half of a winning 400-meter relay team.
Stickle swept the hurdles.
First, she breezed to her first gold in the 100 hurdles by turning in a 14.93-second time in the finals, 12-hundredths of a second better than her previous best time of her career.
The next-best time was 16.72.
In the 300, she smoked the competition coming around the turn and left them in the dust, registering a 45.98, almost 4 seconds better than anyone else and a school record.
“In the 100, I improved my rankings for the state and I finally broke 15, which was my goal all year,” said Stickle, who’s been running hurdles since sixth grade.
“The 300 is a race that I really haven’t been able to work at this year. Breaking 46 was a goal I had all year, but I didn’t think it was reachable until today.”
An injured hamstring had tempered Stickle’s expectations.
The wrapping came off at last week’s Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference meet, and it was like a cheetah had been let out of a cage and unleashed on the competition. She only ran the 300 at the end of the year, considering the 100 her primary event.
“Now that I am healed, I can focus on both races. It’s kind of uplifting to see how fast I actually can run without being injured,” Stickle said. “When I first started hurting, I was really sad, because I thought my season was over.”
Hyde won the shot put easily with a distance of 58 feet, 9.25 inches, not even needing to approach his best result of the year. However, that was a disappointment to the Eagle senior thrower, who had his sights set on his older brother Nickís meet record of 61-1.
The younger Hyde took his frustrations out on the discus, obliterating both his previous best throw ever and his opposition with a toss of 171-11, both a school record and a PR by 10 feet.
“I was pretty fired up about the shot. I wasn’t happy. Then the kid that actually came in second place (State College’s Mitchell Maher) actually (passed) me with a 154, and that fired me up a good bit,” Hyde said. “The next throw, it just flew.”
Hyde isn’t the hulk that one would equate with top throwers – he’s about 5-foot-9, 210 pounds. What he lacks in pure muscle mass, he makes up for by combining strength with speed and mixing in a heavy dash of grit.
“I put my mind to something – I honestly want to get the school record in the discus and put both names on the board, me and my brother. Determination is a really big factor,” Hyde said. “I pride myself in being the best at what I do. I try to live up to that standard.”
Rios won the 100- and 200-meter dashes. She held off a challenge from Altoona’s Brooke Long in Lane 7 to capture her gold in the 100. Rios’ time in the finals was 12.46. Long finished in 12.58, and led until about the midpoint of the sprint.
“We were neck and neck the entire time. She had me up until about 60. Then I don’t know what happened. I just hit it. I didn’t want to lose,” Rios said. “I just wanted to make Dave Polcha proud. He spent a lot of time and money coaching us.”
Rios’ time met the requirement for state qualifying even if she hadn’t won. Later in the meet, she came from the third seed to take her second gold in the 200, timing 26.10 to prevail by almost a fifth of a second.
She said she’s come a long way from her last district meet as a freshman in 2019.
“It’s just surreal. I’ve been waiting for this for two years. I barely even placed my freshman year, so this is amazing,” Rios said. ìI spent a lot of time working for it. I care about it now a lot more than I did before. I think I just found my thing. I found what I love to do.”
Rios wasn’t quite able to track down Altoona in the anchor leg of the four-by-100 relay, but she keyed the Eagles to a time of 48.83 that put her quartet with Stickle, Sydney Rush and Alexia Powers into a spot at Shippensburg University next week.
The Eagles’ Aiden DiBuono fell one spot short of a gold medal, taking silver to Altoona’s Austin Kravetz in the 110 hurdles with a time of 15.67 and later to State College’s Ryan Lindenberg in the 300 hurdles with a 40.37.
The top eight finishers in each event scored for their teams and received medals and ribbons.
Other Somerset placewinners included Rush (fourth, triple jump; sixth, long jump), Hope Miller (fourth, 400), Kaylee Richard (fifth, javelin), Abigail Urban (fifth, 400), the boys’ 3200 relay (fifth), the girls’ 1600 relay (fifth), Samantha Acey (sixth, high jump), Alyssa Richard (sixth, discus), Quintin Robison (tie for sixth, pole vault), the boys’ 1600 relay (sixth), the girls’ 3200 relay (sixth), Rios (seventh, long jump), Colton Walker (tied for seventh, 800), Powers (eighth, 200), Alex Carr (eighth, long jump), Brett Meehlieb (eight, javelin) and the boys’ four-by-100 relay (eighth).
Somerset finished in fifth place in both boys’ and girls’ team scoring.
Eli Gunby registered Greater Johnstown’s best showing of the meet, taking bronze in the boys’ 400 with a time of 51.86. Earlier, he placed sixth in the 100.
Gunby’s teammate, Jorge Morales, was seventh in the 400.
The Trojan girls best finish was turned in by Simone Johnson, who ran 13.36 in the 100 finals to place seventh.
