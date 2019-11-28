In Wednesday’s 33rd annual Johnstown Area vs. Somerset Area All-Star Match, Somerset earned a 25-18, 25-21, 25-21 sweep at Greater Johnstown High School.
Berlin Brothersvalley’s Kiera Booth produced a match-high 11 kills and four aces for Somerset. Booth will play collegiately at Villanova next fall.
Jenny Durica of Conemaugh Township added 10 kills. Cara Augustine (North Star) and Lexi Yanosky (Berlin Brothersvalley) contributed 16 and nine assists, respectively. Conemaugh Township’s Mary Swank netted six digs and North Star’s Sierra Walker accounted for three blocks.
Central Cambria’s Liz Bopp topped Johnstown with three kills, three aces and three blocks.
Conemaugh Valley’s Alyssa Lee dished out six assists and added five digs. Central Cambria’s Cass Bezek supplied five digs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.