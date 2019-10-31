SOMERSET – Sofia Rush had 10 kills and Anna Lane added 32 assists to lead the Somerset Golden Eagles’ dominant performance over the visiting Greater Johnstown Trojans in three straight sets 25-15, 25-11, 25-16 to advance to face top-seeded Hollidaysburg on Friday night for the District 6-AAA title at Penn Cambria.
“I am happy for the win,” Somerset coach Elizabeth Barron said. “There were a lot of unforced errors that we need to correct. We are a young team and we need to correct them to beat a great team like Hollidaysburg. We had missed a lot of serves and that has been happening more and more as the season has worn on and we need to get that corrected before Friday.”
“I don’t think we played our best,” Greater Johnstown’s coach Lacey Rager said. “This is the first time Johnstown has been in this position for 20 years. I know if we would have fought harder, I know where we could have gone. I have had these eight seniors for three years. I want them to know win, lose, or draw I am definitely proud of how hard they worked to get us here and, in this position, tonight.”
In the first set Somerset fell behind early by a score of 5-2, but back to back kills by Rush and Shawna Walker tied the game up at 6-6. An ace by Rush gave Somerset their first lead of the night at 7-6. The teams battled back and forth until a 7-0 run by Somerset with Mackenzie Wolff serving stretched out the Golden Eagles lead to 24-13. Somerset got a block on Greater Johnstown’s Samiyah Britt’s kill attempt to finish off the first set 25-15.
In the second set things remained very tight to start with Somerset holding an 13-10 lead before nine straight service points by the Golden Eagles Ally Weimer gave Somerset a commanding 22-10 lead to open things up.
Rush added a kill to get the serve back to the Golden Eagles, and two straight aces by Anna Lane finished off set number two 25-11.
“They play very unconventionally,” said Rush about the Trojans. “We got down a little bit early, but once we get our momentum and get going, we are tough to beat.”
In the third set it was all Golden Eagles. Walker had four of her nine kills in the set to give Somerset a commanding 22-15 lead, before a Madisyn Miller kill followed up by another by Wolff closed things out for the Golden Eagles to complete the sweep 25-16 sending them on to face Hollidaysburg Friday night.
“We started out shaky, Walker said. “As a freshman it’s very honorable to play with these older girls that I grew up watching. It is a good thing that we played tonight to get ready to play Hollidaysburg on Friday.
“We are going to have a good practice tomorrow and get ready to hammer.”
“We just need to keep our energy up and confidence up,” added Rush. “Hollidaysburg is a team we can play with and we have beat in the past. We know our freshman have a lot of pressure on them, but we know they are talented girls and they can play. They have helped us to wins all season.”
