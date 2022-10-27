EBENSBURG, Pa. – Two weeks ago, Chestnut Ridge ended Somerset’s unbeaten streak on the volleyball court.
The Golden Eagles used their only setback as fuel heading into Thursday’s Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference championship match at Bishop Carroll Catholic High School.
Thanks to 14 kills from senior middle hitter Shawna Walker, a solid serve and pass game and timely contributions from up and down its roster, Somerset avenged its only loss with a 25-19, 25-19, 25-13 sweep over Chestnut Ridge.
“With them being our only loss this season really motivated us to go out there and attack them, and give them a loss back,” Walker said. “We came out with high energy. We worked together. We had good chemistry.”
Somerset (18-1) earned its first LHAC title since 2016. Senior setter Gracie Bowers dished out 24 assists.
Junior Olivia Svonavec added five kills and four digs, and senior Shandi Walker netted four kills and two blocks.
“It’s beyond exciting,” Bowers said.
“We’ve been looking forward to this for a couple years. This is a really good group of girls. We work really hard. We go hard every single day and it’s nice to come out on the winning end tonight.”
Both teams split their two regular-season matches, with each team winning in four sets at home.
Somerset, the top seed in the District 5-8 Class 2A playoffs, focused in on elements of the game where the Golden Eagles faltered on Oct. 13.
“The key tonight was we executed our game plan,” Somerset coach Scott Shirley said. “We knew we would be in a battle. They have one of the best players in the league in Belle Bosch.
“We knew what we needed to do to adjust to her tendencies and also her strengths.
“We felt like we served well, we passed well and we played all facets of the game well tonight.”
Chestnut Ridge (15-3) made multiple errors throughout the night and could not put a sustaining run together.
“I think nerves got the best of us,” Chestnut Ridge coach Kayla Morgart said.
“It was definitely a struggle tonight all around. It was just little errors, just meshing as a whole team. It just wasn’t there this evening. It was a little shocking.”
Senior Belle Bosch led the Lions with 13 kills and nine service points.
Junior Isabella Hillegass added 14 service points and six kills for the Lions, who are the No. 2 seed in the District 5-8 Class 2A playoffs.
Somerset began the night by taking a slim lead. Chestnut Ridge led by two, but Somerset retook the lead on a couple of Lions hitting errors. Svonavec’s back-row attack hit inside the left sideline for set point at 25-19.
Five ties occurred in the second set. Somerset went on a 5-1 run to lead 13-9. A 4-0 Lions spurt trimmed the deficit down to 15-13.
Shawna Walker, a southpaw, provided three key kills within a short sequence, and twin sister Shandi Walker produced the final two kills of the set to prevail 25-19.
Four ties took place early on the third set, but Somerset grabbed complete control of the match with a 7-0 spurt and 12-6 advantage. Multiple Chestnut Ridge hitting errors made the lead swell to 19-10. The Golden Eagles celebrated championship point on another hitting error from Chestnut Ridge to set the final.
“The past couple days, we really worked on limiting our own errors,” Shawna Walker said.
“That’s the reason why we lost to Chestnut Ridge last time. We worked on our defense, picking up balls and getting after everything.”
Jake Oswalt is a copy editor for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @TheWizOfOz11.
