SOMERSET – The third set has not been kind to the Somerset Area High School girls volleyball team early this season.
After winning two close sets against Bedford Area in Thursday’s Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference match, the Golden Eagles changed the narrative with a superb third stanza to leave no doubt. Strong serving helped propel the hosts to a 25-23, 25-22, 25-15 victory in a meeting of LHAC contenders.
“It feels amazing,” Somerset junior Shandi Walker said. “The last few games, we’ve lacked energy a little bit. Tonight, we really wanted to get it done in three and we did.
“We worked as a team and we celebrated each other. That’s what brought us out on top.”
Walker finished with a match-high 13 kills while amassing a personal 3-0 run in the third set to produce a knockout punch.
Somerset (6-1, 5-1 LHAC) also received eight kills and five blocks from junior Shawna Walker, Shandi’s twin sister. Senior Sydney Campbell netted 14 digs, while junior Gracie Bowers dished out 23 assists.
Bedford fell to 4-2 overall and in the LHAC.
“Just a bad night,” Bedford coach John Porta said. “Just a flat night. We weren’t prepared for tonight. We had lots of errors and low energy. I don’t know what happened tonight.”
Bedford senior Natalie Lippincott totaled 11 kills. Senior Rylea Stayer added seven kills and three blocks. Senior Emma Harclerode scooped up 10 digs. Senior Riley Ruffley dispersed 15 assists, with sophomore Laney Lafferty adding nine assists.
Both teams battled in a tight first set, highlighted by eight ties. Bedford led 18-13, but a 7-1 Somerset surge gave the hosts the late advantage with Campbell at the service line. A hitting error by Bedford allowed Somerset to prevail 25-23.
“Very big match, we knew that going in,” said Somerset coach Elizabeth Barron of the only meeting between the two county seat squads. “The last couple days, we’ve talked about our mindset and playing together.
“Tonight was the way that they can play when they play as a team. Going into that third set, we’ve historically kind of played down. These girls wanted to finish it tonight.”
There were 10 ties and five lead changes in the second set. A 5-0 run with Shandi Walker serving helped Somerset break away. Bedford later pulled within two at 24-22, but Sydney Rush’s thunderous kill gave Somerset a 2-0 edge.
Seven of Shandi Walker’s kills came in the final set. Somerset put the pressure on Bedford from the service line with three aces.
“We’re very aggressive serving,” Barron said. “I think we got in their heads a little bit.
“Our energy, the crowd, it helped a lot. We actually capitalized today instead of getting complacent.”
Three consecutive Shandi Walker kills gave Somerset an 18-13 lead to force a timeout from Porta.
The Golden Eagles cruised to a 25-15 margin.
“We were really just motivated,” Shandi Walker said. “We love being the underdog, so I think tonight we just really wanted to go get it.”
Both Bedford and Somerset lost to Forest Hills in five sets. Forest Hills and Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic are tied atop the conference with 7-0 league marks.
Jake Oswalt is a copy editor for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @TheWizOfOz11.
