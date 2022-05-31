DuBOIS, Pa. – The Somerset Golden Eagles can call themselves champions for the first time since 2014 as they took down District 9’s Clearfield, 3-0, to claim the District 5/8/9 Class 4A subregional title Tuesday at Showers Field in DuBois.
Somerset pitcher Aiden VanLenten threw a complete-game two-hitter, striking out five while not surrendering a walk. He dueled with Bison senior Kyle Elensky, who allowed just five hits and struck out four in 6 1/3 innings of work.
“Aiden VanLenten – I told the guys before the game that big-time players step up in big-time games,” Somerset head coach Jimmy Mayer said. “What more can you say about his performance today? By far the best game he’s thrown all year. Tons of ground balls. His two-seamer was working. No walks, and then we played clean baseball behind him.
“I told the guys if we play clean baseball and get some timely hits, we’re going to have a great shot today. I couldn’t be more proud of the way he pitched today.”
In a game that had just three runs, both squads made the first inning interesting.
Elensky plunked Ethan Hemminger to start off the game, and Hemminger stole second with one out. After Brad Bruner walked, a Spencer Marteeny sacrifice fly moved Hemminger to third. Elensky got out of the jam with a fake attempt to pick off Hemminger that got Bruner to take off for second, where he was thrown out, stranding Hemminger at third.
Clearfield came out of the gates firing in the bottom of the first as Elensky ripped a leadoff double to left. Nolan Barr’s groundout moved Elensky to third, but Morgen Billotte hit a hard liner to VanLenten and was thrown out at first, and Blake Prestash struck out to end the threat.
That would be as close to scoring a run as the Bison would get. Their next baserunner was Cole Bloom, who singled to lead off the fifth. Ryan Gearhart hit into a double play one play later.
VanLenten didn’t allow a baserunner the rest of the way.
The Golden Eagles (15-7) scored all three runs in the top of the third. VanLenten helped out his own cause with a triple high off the left-field wall to start things off. Elensky then struck out Nolan Riggs, but Riggs made it to first on the passed ball.
A sacrifice bunt by Hemminger plated courtesy runner RJ James for the first score of the game. Bryce Mulhollen then singled to left, plating Riggs, and moved to second on a Bruner single.
Marteeny’s high fly was lost in the sun and glanced off Ty Troxell’s glove, bringing home Mulhollen to set the final.
“We only needed one today,” Mayer said. “The guys battled at the plate for me today, and that’s all I ask for. We hit some balls hard right at guys. We left some guys in scoring position and had a few blunders on the bases, but the way Aiden was throwing today ... I knew if we could get one or two runs, it might be enough. Man, he was awesome today.”
Clearfield’s last-ditch effort came up short in the bottom of the seventh as VanLenten and the Golden Eagles finished off the victory in Mayer’s inaugural season as head coach.
“I’m very proud of the guys,” Mayer said. “We had a very slow start to the season and I told them to try and get better each and every day. ‘Stay together and we’re going to turn this thing around.’ Standing here holding a championship trophy, this is what you do it for. I’m just so proud of the guys and couldn’t be happier for them.”
Somerset will face WPIAL champion West Mifflin on Monday in the first round of the PIAA Class 4A tournament.
“It only gets harder from here,” Mayer said. “We’ve got the WPIAL champs in the first round, but I like our chances. We’re a very tight-knit group. These guys want to win for each other. That’s the most important thing. When we get a performance like that from Aiden, again, you never know.
“The way our infield defense has been playing and with his two-seamer working, you get a ton of ground balls, and they’re making every play, so I’m looking forward to it and looking forward to the experience. I can’t wait to get back out there.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.