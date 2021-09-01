The Somerset Area High School football team was back on the practice field and preparing for Friday night’s Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference contest at Bedford when uncertainty surfaced again on Tuesday afternoon.
By Wednesday, the Golden Eagles received word that they indeed will face Bedford barring any unforeseen developments in the next two days. Of course, the heavy rains throughout the region canceled practice Wednesday.
“Everything was great. We had a great practice (on Tuesday),” Somerset coach Brian Basile said. “We were happy to get started again. We had a lot of great work. It’s a tribute to our parents, the administration, our athletic director. The kids are excited.
“We were all a-go. We had a great practice, upbeat, really good.”
But…
Basile and Somerset Athletic Director Scott Close said later Tuesday evening that the Golden Eagles' football team's status again was on hold until an undisclosed issue could be addressed.
On Wednesday afternoon following a meeting with school district administrators, Close said, “as of now we are planning on playing this Friday, barring any other setbacks.”
Somerset will play for the first time this regular season after last week’s pandemic-related cancellation of its opener at Richland. Bedford is 1-0 after a 48-0 victory at Central Cambria.
Both Basile and Close said the program has followed the Somerset School District’s COVID-19 protocol in order to return to the field.
“We will be playing the game on Friday. We have completed the school district’s protocol,” Close said. “All players that have been vaccinated or provided a negative test result will be eligible to play.”
When asked what that number of players is, Close said the total is not finalized.
“It has changed as we receive more negative tests daily,” Close said. “It will stand between 80% and 90% of our roster by Friday.”
The athletic director praised Basile and his staff for adapting to the difficult circumstances.
“I want to credit our coaching staff for continuing to prepare with an ever-changing lineup,” Close said.
Somerset’s season-opening game against Richland at Herlinger Field was canceled last week due to a COVID-19 situation within the football team, Close said then. The varsity game on Friday and a junior varsity contest on Monday each were canceled as the Golden Eagles went into the pandemic protocol.
Richland found another opponent, Penns Valley, and won its opener 54-14.
