SOMERSET, Pa. – Somerset Area High School senior Aiden DiBuono signed his National Letter of Intent to join the Lehigh University track and field team on Wednesday afternoon.
The Golden Eagles hurdler was an all-Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference selection in 2022 and was named Somerset Area School District’s Varsity “S” Club Outstanding Athlete for boys track and field in 2022.
MileSplit Pa. listed DiBuono as No. 3 of 100 athletes in its “top returning hurdlers” to watch this indoor track season, which he kicked off with a first-place finish at the Energice Coaches Hall of Fame Invitational in New York City for the second consecutive year on Saturday, posting a personal best of 7.88 seconds in the 55-meter hurdles event.
“I’m excited,” DiBuono said. “Lehigh has a good track program. It has a really good engineering program. It has a nice music program. It just seems like they put a lot of effort into a lot of the things that I value and I thought it would be a place where I could fit in and meet people who think like me.”
The son of Michael DiBuono, of Windber, and Kecia Bal, of Somerset, DiBuono hopes to further his track career at Lehigh’s indoor facility, where he will be competing in 110- and 400-meter hurdles, as well as 200- and 400-meter dash events.
Training daily since his freshman year, DiBuono missed the LHAC championship meet in May after sustaining a wrist fracture from a fall during hurdles practice.
“I started sprinting at practice the day after I broke my wrist,” DiBuono said. “Right after I got my brace off, I was back in the weight room. It just gave me a lot of motivation to really come out this year and show what I got.
“I was pretty upset and I wasn’t sure how the next season was going to go, but Dave (Polcha), my coach, definitely helped me get back into the mindset. We started working right away and my confidence came back.”
When Somerset lost its hurdlers coach before the 2022 season, DiBuono was asked to fill in and coach his younger teammates.
“I was happy to do it, and I think sometimes that’s the best way to learn is through teaching, so I actually learned a lot about hurdling,” he said.
That includes his younger brother and teammate Evan DiBuono.
A 4.0 GPA student, Aiden DiBuono plans to major in environmental engineering at Lehigh.
