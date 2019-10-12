SOMERSET – The Somerset Golden Eagles snapped a three-game losing streak with a 40-7 victory over the Penn Cambria Panthers on Friday evening.
After a red zone interception ended their opening drive, the Golden Eagles bounced back on their second possession to break the ice and jump out to an early lead.
Riding the legs and arm of quarterback Brad Barndt, the Golden Eagles returned to the red zone, but this time walked away with points. On the score, Barndt dropped back in the pocket and connected with Riley Zylstra for the 9-yard touchdown and pushed the Golden Eagles in front 7-0 after the ensuing extra point.
That scoring drive turned out to be only the beginning for the Golden Eagles offense, which used big games from Brandt and running back Dustin Hyde to put the game out of reach before halftime.
Following a punt that set their offense up in Panthers’ territory, Barndt and Hyde combine to cover 37 yards in just three plays to extend the lead early in the second quarter. Hyde scampered 20 yards into the red zone, setting up a 14-yard touchdown run from Barndt on the very next snap. Jarret Flitcraft drilled another extra point and the scoreboard read 14-0 in favor of the hosts.
“We were as balanced as we could be tonight,” said Golden Eagles coach Bob Landis. “Brad (Barndt) did a nice job running the offense and he made throws when we needed him to.”
On the evening, Barndt racked up 95 yards with his legs and another 101 with his arm all the while accounting for four touchdowns. When it wasn’t Barndt doing the heavy lifting, his backfield counterpart Hyde was there to pick up the slack. Hyde carried 17 times, totaling 101 yards and one score.
Needing to air it out trailing by two scores, the Panthers put the ball in the hands of their quarterback Garrett Harrold to jumpstart the offense. Unfortunately for the Panthers, that plan backfired and their hole to climb out of only got deeper.
Harrold went downfield on a second and long, but his pass ended up in the waiting arms of Golden Eagles defender Kareem Akanan, who took the ball
40 yards the other way for an interception touchdown to widen the gap even further.
Now trailing by three scores, the Panthers continued to rely on the pass, but turnovers continued to plague them in the second quarter. This time Harrold was able to connect with Nick Marinak on a short pass, but Golden Eagles defenders swarmed and jarred the ball loose for a fumble and another Panthers turnover in their own territory.
“We’re a rhythm offense, and we just couldn’t get in rhythm tonight,” said Panthers coach Nick Felus. “We turned the ball over too much so we need to do a better job taking care of the football.”
Once again it was a mixture of Barndt and Hyde doing the damage for the Golden Eagles offense, with Hyde putting an exclamation point on another scoring drive with a 2-yard scoring run that pushed the Somerset advantage to 27-0 still in the second quarter.
Before the teams went into the locker rooms for the halftime break, the Panthers offense was able to pull one back with a late touchdown off a Golden Eagles muffed punt. Starting at their own 31-yard line, Harrold hit on passes of 21 and 31 yards, then connected with Jacob Tsikalas in the end zone for a 4-yard touchdown to get the visitors on the board before halftime.
Still trailing 27-7 after halftime, the Panthers received the second-half kickoff hoping some of that momentum carried over from their late score, but it was the Golden Eagles defense coming up with a three-and-out stop to force a punt and take back whatever momentum was lost.
Barndt led the Golden Eagles offense back onto the field for their first drive of the second half and picked up right where they left off from the first. Covering 75 yards in nine plays, Barndt and Hyde continued to rack up the stats.
Keeping the Panthers defense on the backfoot with a mixture of run and pass, the Golden Eagles punched home another touchdown when Barndt found Ethan Hemminger from 13 yards out for another score.
Carrying a commanding lead into the final quarter of play, the Golden Eagles and Barndt capped their big night with one final touchdown. Barndt tossed his third touchdown of the night, his second to Zylstra, for an 8-yard touchdown to set the final in favor of the host Golden Eagles.
