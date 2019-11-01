WINDBER – A year after a heartbreaking loss in a penalty shootout, the Somerset Golden Eagles rode a 2-1 come-from-behind victory powered by Elijah Armstrong and Isaac Hoyman to claim the District 5 Class AA crown over the Everett Warriors in double overtime.
“It was tough last year but that’s one of those things that’s in the past and we have to live in the present,” said Golden Eagles coach Mark Wassilchalk. “We didn’t focus much on last year, just what can we do this year.”
Following a scoreless first overtime period, it was the Golden Eagles striking early in the second to seal the comeback victory. A gassed Warriors defense was unable to keep up with Isaac Hoyman, who made a run up the middle and tipped the ball into the goal with his toe for the winning goal.
“It was such a beautiful play,” explained winning goal scorer Hoyman. “I just went in the center and Quinn (Egal) passed it right to me. I barely got a touch on it, but just enough to put it in.”
For most of the first half, the Golden Eagles struggled to create anything in the way of quality scoring chances and were left with a goose egg on the scoreboard to show for it. Anytime it looked like they were going to create a breakthrough, the Warriors defense or goalkeeper Ethan Murray was there to prevent any damage.
While the Golden Eagles offense was stuck in neutral, the Warriors offense was in the same boat, except they were able to covert on one of the few opportunities they had to grab a first half lead. After coming close to opening the scoring in the first the 10 minutes and being turned away, senior Brady Foor made it count on his second attempt.
Foor received a pass and had just enough space to unleash a screamer from 20 yards out that ricocheted off the post and into the net for a 1-0 Warriors lead.
Suddenly trailing after Foor’s strike, the Golden Eagles started to find their game legs and began to push forward in hope of finding an equalizing goal before halftime. Jose Davalos had the best chance for the Golden Eagles, getting a look at goal from inside the penalty box but saw his potential tying shot denied by Murray to keep the Warriors in front at the halftime break.
Beginning the second half in front 1-0, all the Warriors needed to do was play solid defense and grab an insurance goal if the opportunity presented itself. They were nearly able to accomplish the latter of those two goals twice in the opening six minutes of the second half.
Once again it was Foor creating the offense, but Golden Eagles goalkeeper Ian Lasure came up with a pair of crucial saves on Foor to keep Somerset within striking distance.
Those saves from Lasure took on an even greater role in the dying moments of the contest when the Golden Eagles finally found the goal they had been so desperately working for. With just under two minutes left, senior Elijah Armstrong let loose from 25 yards away that bounced off Murray’s hands and trickled across the goal line behind him to tie the game and send the teams to overtime.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.