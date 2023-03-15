Nate Phillips recognized nearly a decade ago that McKenzie Bell could develop into an elite wrestler. Bell finished as a Mountain Conference runner-up in seventh grade and won the conference title in his eighth-grade season at Somerset.
“He was like an Energizer bunny on steroids,” said Phillips, who was the Golden Eagles’ junior high coach back then and now leads the varsity program. “He had an intensity that most kids his age didn’t have. He was technically sound and had that intensity.”
Bell, who will wrestle in his second NCAA Division I Championships when the tournament opens on Thursday in Tulsa, Oklahoma, moved to New Jersey before starting high school, but the Rider University sophomore credits his time in Somerset with starting him on the path to the pinnacle of college wrestling.
“I think it was really important. I knew I was going to be a good wrestler when I was younger, because I was so scrappy,” Bell said this week.
“I don’t remember life without wrestling. I was in the wrestling room since I was a baby.”
His father, John Bell, wrestled for the Golden Eagles. and while he and McKenzie’s mother, Angela, moved to New Jersey in 2016, their extended family still lives near Somerset. McKenzie Bell said he gets back to the area four or five times per year – with one trip timed to allow him to hunt deer when possible.
Bell (26-8), who is the No. 26 seed at 141 pounds, will have plenty of fans cheering him on from Somerset when he faces No. 7 Vince Cornella (19-4) of Cornell in the first round of the NCAA tournament. Few will be cheering harder than Phillips.
“He’s one heck of an athlete,” the coach said. “He always was. It was heart-breaking when we found out that he was going to move. This is where he came from and where he started his wrestling career.
“He moved on and he exceeded and excelled.”
The move wasn’t easy for Bell either as he went from Somerset to Kingsway Regional High School, which has about 1,800 students in ninth through 12th grade.
“I tell people all the time, I’ve been in a lot of big matches, but there’s nothing that compares to walking into my first day of high school,” Bell said.
“The only person I knew was the wrestling coach. I had zero friends whatsoever. It was a good two or three months before I got comfortable with the school and the kids. It was rough.”
He went on to win a pair of state medals in New Jersey, then chose to attend Rider, which is about an hour from his home in Swedesboro. He made a splash as a true freshman, beating a pair of top-20 wrestlers at the Mid-American Conference tournament and finishing as the runner-up at 141 pounds. He went 0-2 but gained valuable experience.
“It’s the top of the food chain,” Bell said of the tournament.
“It’s all business. There’s no joking around. There’s no room for error. No room for anything except solid wrestling.”
He redshirted last season when former Kingsway teammate Quinn Kinner transferred to Rider and wrestled at 141 pounds.
Kinner moved up to 149 this season, where he qualified for the NCAA tournament for a second time, and Bell returned to the lineup at 141.
He entered the MAC tournament as the top seed with a 25-6 record, but he reaggravated a rib injury that bothered him earlier in the year.
He was upset by Northern Illinois’ Jaivon Jones in the quarterfinal round and medically forfeited his consolation round match.
That kept Bell from qualifying automatically for the NCAA tournament, but he received an at-large bid, and he’s been getting treatment for his injury.
“I can’t complain about it. I just have to go wrestle,” he said. “It’s not 100%, but I’m 100% ready mentally.”
Bell describes his style on the mat as “in-your-face,” and Phillips recalls a story from his time in Somerset that he said sums up Bell’s mindset. Bell had qualified for the Pennsylvania Junior Wrestling tournament, which required him to wear an Area I singlet during competition. When the Bells arrived in Erie, they realized that McKenzie had forgotten his uniform at home, meaning his father had to drive home and get it.
“We all asked him, ‘McKenzie, how could you forget it?’ ” Phillips recalled. “He said he had it hanging in his bedroom window, ‘So that everybody who drove past could see that I qualified for the state tournament.’ ”{/div}{/div}
