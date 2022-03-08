Jeff Urban played on the Somerset Area High School football team in the mid-1980s, and he’s been on the staff with four head coaches, including the past three.
On Monday night, the Somerset Board of Directors voted unanimously to name Urban head coach of the Golden Eagles.
“I’m just excited for the opportunity,” Urban said. “It’s a true blessing to be in this situation. The school and the community has faith in what we want to do.
“All my decisions are going to be based on putting the kids first. If it benefits the kids, I’m all for it.”
Urban, 54, played under former Golden Eagles coach Bob Brougher.
He served on the junior high staff under varsity head coach Frank Krevetski in the late 1980s, but really established himself as a Somerset assistant under former head coaches Steve Costea, Bob Landis and Brian Basile, who announced his resignation after two seasons in February.
“What’s nice about that is I’ve been under four different coaches, but three I’ve really been involved with,” Urban said. “I got to see how three head coaches have ran the program. I’m going to use what I’ve learned off all three coaches.
“Brian ran it different than Bob did, and Bob ran it different than Steve did. Somewhere in there is how Jeff is going to do it.”
Basile’s two teams were hindered by injuries, COVID-19 pandemic challenges and low numbers while going 3-13.
Landis left the Golden Eagles program to coach at North Star High School prior to former Bishop McCort Catholic coach Basile’s arrival.
The Golden Eagles are looking for their first winning season since 2015.
Under Landis, Somerset went a combined 32-7 from 2013 to 2015, including a 13-2 mark in 2014 when the Eagles won District 5-6 Class 3A crown and advanced to the state semifinal round.
“We had to play a lot of underclassmen last year because of numbers, injuries and COVID,” Urban said. “We have a core group of freshmen who played most of the games. Also, there are some current juniors who are there.”
Like most area football coaches, Urban is hoping to attract more players to the program.
“Maybe we can get some kids to come back out,” he said. “Participation is the biggest hurdle I’m facing. Maybe with some changeover, we can get some of those kids back out.”
Urban is accustomed to shaping young players.
He was among a group that started a Somerset youth program in the 1990s. He coached at the junior high level in 1998 under Krevetski, but joined the Pennsylvania State Police Academy the following year.
Urban said he’s served in the PSP for 24 years.
Eventually, he found his way back onto the football field.
“Steve Costea approached me about getting back involved in the junior high program in 2007,” Urban said. “I coached junior high until 2011. Then I was a running backs/linebackers coach for Bob Landis. Then assistant to Brian Basile for two years.”
Somerset Athletic Director Scott Close said Urban has the potential to be a successful head coach.
“Jeff is a great hire for Somerset,” Close said. “He has been on the staff for years and coached other sports such as rifle and track, so his connection to the kids will be a great asset.”
