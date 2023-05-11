BEDFORD, Pa. – The Somerset Area High School boys tennis team handed defending champion Bedford its first loss of the season on Wednesday afternoon as the Golden Eagles prevailed 3-2 to claim the District 5 Class 2A team title.
Somerset senior and district singles champion Liam Egal defeated Tristen Ruffley 7-6 (7-2), 6-1. Somerset's Giuseppe Castonovo topped Hunter Beard 6-4, 5-7, 6-1. Bedford's Nathan Clapper beat Kai Petrosky 6-2, 6-0 in third singles.
Somerset's Josiah Antram-Ben Witt topped Layne Richardson-Owen Trimeloni 7-6 (9-7), 7-6 (7-2) in first doubles. Bedford's Jack Becker-Colin Gable defeated Mason Chabol-Tanner Wassilchak 6-0, 3-6, 6-4.
The Bisons fell to 16-1.
Somerset (11-4) will face District 7 champion Sewickley Academy on Tuesday at a site and time to be announced in the first round of the PIAA Class 2A tournament.
