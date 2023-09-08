SOMERSET, Pa. – A near 30-minute lightning delay and 16 combined penalties totaling 140 yards wasn’t enough to overshadow the performance of Somerset’s Camden Lowery.
The junior running back chalked up 182 yards rushing on 21 carries to help the Golden Eagles taste victory for the first time this season with a 26-12 triumph over Greater Johnstown on Friday night.
“He’s responsible for a lot of those points on the scoreboard,” said second-year Somerset coach Jeff Urban of Lowery. “Phenomenal athlete. (He) ran with great vision tonight and took care of the football. I don’t remember one play that one guy brought him down.”
While Lowery placed Somerset in the end zone a number of times, he left the rest up to junior Rowan Holmes, who ran 16 times for 86 yards and two first-half touchdown runs, the last of which made it 19-6 with eight minutes to play in the second quarter.
Junior quarterback Lane Lambert added 32 yards rushing, including an 11-yard touchdown burst to cap a near 7-minute drive that put the Golden Eagles on top by two scores again late in the third.
The combination of Lambert and sophomore backup Colt Hagans combined to complete just four passes for 17 yards, but it didn’t matter against a Johnstown defense that was incapable of shutting down the run.
The 304 total yards on the ground were a season-best and allowed Somerset to post more points than it had in the first two weeks combined.
“Because of the conditions, we ran the football a lot,” Urban said. “The kids stepped up and did a great job.”
Four of the last five victories for the Golden Eagles since the start of the 2020 season have come at the expense of the Trojans, who dropped their 33rd straight game.
Despite freshman quarterback Julias Reed throwing for 249 yards and finding his older brother Zymir Reed for two touchdowns, the mistakes that have become all too common for Greater Johnstown were again present throughout.
“It’s rough. The guys kept fighting,” Greater Johnstown coach Antwuan Reed said.
“They’re just putting it together more and more week by week. It’s tough going out there and leaving without the ‘W’.”
Zymir Reed finished with 132 yards receiving on three catches, including a 72-yard touchdown with 39 seconds to play before halftime that cut Greater Johnstown’s deficit to 19-12. Senior Conseer Baxter added four catches for 139 yards.
Greater Johnstown was called for nine penalties equalling out to 70 yards. The Trojans also coughed it up four times, including on the opening kickoff.
“I just tell these guys to take care of the little things,” said Coach Reed of the lessons he’s trying to instill in his team.
“Handle the little things and handle adversity. Just keep playing consistent and keep going.
“That’s what we try to keep teaching our guys.”
Somerset sophomore defensive back Tyler McNabb returned a deflected pass 35 yards for a pick-6 midway through the first that made it 6-0.
One play after a 71-yard sprint by Lowery, Holmes punched it in from 15 yards out to give the Golden Eagles a 12-0 advantage.
The challenge now for Somerset is to try and stack two wins together for the first time since 2020. The Golden Eagles (1-2) will have that opportunity when they visit Westmont Hilltop next Saturday night. Greater Johnstown (0-3) travels to Central Cambria next Friday.
