DAVIDSON, N.C. – Virginia Commonwealth University defeated Richmond 10-7 to earn its 15th straight victory and second consecutive Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament title on Saturday.
The Rams are led by Somerset Area High School graduate Shawn Stiffler. This is the Rams' third conference tournament title since joining the Atlantic 10, eighth conference tournament championship overall and they will head to their 13th NCAA Tournament.
VCU (40-18) won all four of its games at the 2022 Atlantic-10 Tournament.
Redshirt sophomore designated hitter Will Carlone slugged a career-high seven RBIs, including his first career grand slam, part of a 4-for-4 day that also included a walk and a stolen base. He was named to the A-10 all-tournament team.
Redshirt sophomore first baseman Tyler Locklear, the tournament's Most Outstanding Player, went 3-for-4 with his record-tying 19th home run of the season, three runs, a walk, and a hit by pitch.
Freshman right-hander Chase Hungate was lights out with a career-high 4 2/3 innings pitched, allowing one unearned run on three hits and no walks, and striking out three. He earned the win and improved to 6-4 on the year.
Redshirt junior center fielder AJ Mathis went 2-for-5 and scored a run. Redshirt sophomore lefty Jack Masloff recorded his team-best fifth save of the season, throwing a perfect ninth inning and striking out the final batter swinging.
Freshman second baseman Marcus O'Malley had a pair of hits, including a double, while sophomore shortstop Connor Hujsak scored a pair of runs.
In the third, Carlone lifted a grand slam over the wall to give the Rams the lead back at 6-3.
Richmond tied the game at 6-all with an RBI single in the third, and a two-run single in the fourth.
VCU reclaimed the lead with a three-run sixth, making it 9-6. O'Malley led off with a double to right, then the bases were loaded with Rams after a redshirt sophomore third baseman Ben Nippolt walk and a Locklear hit-by-pitch. O'Malley raced home to score on a wild pitch, Nippolt scored on an RBI groundout from Amiss, and Carlone dropped a single into right that scored Locklear.
Hungate got three strikeouts to record back-to-back 1-2-3 innings in the fifth and sixth.
Richmond scored an unearned run in the seventh to cut the lead to 9-7.
Locklear added an insurance run in the top of the ninth with a solo shot to right center.
Locklear's 19th home run of the year tied him for the VCU single-season record with Jason Dubois, who also hit 19 dingers in 2000. His 36 career bombs are second all-time in program history, one shy of Dubois' 37. His 74 runs and 75 RBIs are also both second in VCU history for a single season. Locklear also leads VCU with 85 hits, 41 walks, 23 hit by pitches and 26 multi-hit games. He is on an eight-game hitting streak and has reached base in 41 straight contests.
Across the final two wins of the A-10 tournament, Carlone collected 12 total RBIs.
Richmond's Brock Weirather threw a complete-game shutout against VCU on April 15. Since that game, the Rams have gone 23-3 and won two games in the A-10 tournament that Weirather started. VCU went 4-1 against the Spiders in 2022.
VCU will learn its NCAA regionals destination during the selection show at noon Monday, which will be broadcast on ESPN2.
