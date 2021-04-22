St. Vincent senior middle blocker Madison Reeping was named to the Presidents’ Athletic Conference second team for the second consecutive season. The Somerset Area High School graduate led the Bearcats with 107 points, 86 kills and 11 solo blocks.
The two-time all-state player at Somerset ended the season by recording double-digit kills in each of the final four matches. The 5-foot-10 Reeping reached double figures in kills in six of 10 matches, including two contests of 12 kills each.
In 2019, Reeping provided 269 kills and 56 blocks. She has 754.5 points, 636 kills and 165 blocks over four seasons.
