LORETTO – The St. Francis track and field teams hosted a meet in Loretto for the first time in 728 days when the Red Flash Open returned to campus on Saturday.
The Red Flash men won the 400-meter relay in a program-record 46.30 seconds, while sophomore Nickolas Hyde, a Somerset graduate, broke the program shot put record at 17.82 meters. Hyde finished second in the discus (44.08m) and hammer.
St. Francis won 14 events in its return to home competition. Graduate student Christian McFadden won the 200m in a time of 21.41. Freshman Tobias Jones took the 1500m at 3:56.67.
Freshman Ardonntrell Williams posted a winning time of 14.59 in the 110m hurdles, which ranks fourth on the program performance list. Senior Colton Sunderland won the 3000m steeplechase at 9:45.06.
The Red Flash took the top three spots in the high jump, led by freshman Bryce Collins at 2.03m. Juniors Barry Ndeh and Taemar Willis both cleared 1.98m, which is tied for 10th on the program performance list.
Ndeh won the triple jump at 13.88m with freshman Caleb Nelson second at 13.54m.
Sophomore Parker Hilaman threw the hammer a winning distance of 52.66m, which ranks fifth on the program performance list, and junior Carter Polacek (Richland graduate) was third.
Assistant coach Chris Carper recorded the top distance in the javelin at 72.86m.
On the women’s side, St. Francis sophomore Madeline Murphy, a Bishop Carroll Catholic graduate, won the long jump at 5.42m and placed second in the triple jump at 11.89m.
Murphy’s triple jump distance is second on the all-time program list and 0.04 meters shy of Nicole Armfield’s program record set in 2004.
Olivia Conrad, a Cambria Heights product, took first in the javelin at 38.70m, the 10th best throw all-time at St. Francis.
Junior Mylan Crews took the 100m in her third straight meet with a winning time of 11.88, good for second on the program performance list. Sophomore Aaliyah Vandergrift was third in 12.29, which ranks seventh.
Senior Madison Wright finished third in the 3000m at 10:19.08, which ranks fifth on the program performance list.
Freshman Maria Ferraro placed second in the 100m hurdles, as her time of 14.88 is good for third all-time on the SFU chart. Junior Emily Lunger won the 400m hurdles in 1:03.99.
The 400 relay team of Crews, junior Jalurah Moore, Ferraro and Vandergrift won the event in a program-record 46.3.
Lunger placed second in the high jump at 1.63m, trailed by sophomore Caroline Ratchford (Bishop Carroll Catholic graduate) at 1.58m.
Senior Taylor Weaver cleared 3.85m to win the pole vault, while sophomore Marlena Jacobs posted a second-place height of 3.55m to rank sixth on the SFU performance list.
