LORETTO – Jake Heiple’s 85-year-old grandmother came from Berlin to watch him play his last home college football game. After he and 12 other St. Francis University seniors were honored, he gave her a firm hug.
If only his grip on that potential interception four minutes into the third quarter had been that secure before it fell to the turf.
“I was sick. I was upset. I wanted that one bad,” the 6-foot-1, 205-pound Somerset Area High School product Heiple said with a sheepish grin after being razzed by some of his teammates. “I’ve dropped a couple now. That’s why, on senior day, I really wanted to get one.”
No worries. It was one of the few things that didn’t go perfectly.
Heiple and the Red Flash defense held its sixth straight opponent under 19 points and Alex Schmoke tied a St. Francis record with five made field goals as SFU notched a 22-6 Northeast Conference victory over visiting Merrimack amid the snow flurries on Saturday afternoon at DeGol Field.
Kahtero Summers caught five passes for 107 yards and a 60-yard touchdown for the Red Flash, who improved to 5-5 overall and 4-2 in the NEC.
Heiple made three tackles as the Red Flash held Merrimack to 274 yards of offense. The Warriors (5-5, 2-4 NEC) averaged just 3.9 yards per play and rushed for 21 yards on 23 carries.
This is the first time since 1992 a Red Flash defense has strung together this many stingy performances.
“I’ve been a part of some great defenses here, and that’s an amazing accomplishment,” Heiple said. “I think it’s just about all the guys buying into the new defensive coordinator (Bishop McCort Catholic graduate Scott Lewis), which could be difficult.”
Heiple has found himself in a new role, switching from safety to a hybrid outside linebacker. The business administration graduate student set a career high on Saturday when he made his 30th tackle.
“It’s been great to watch him develop into a young man,” Red Flash coach Chris Villarrial said. “He’s the epitome of what we want in our program.”
In retrospect, Heiple said he was happy with his St. Francis experience.
“It was a great opportunity to meet so many people and have so many friends,” Heiple said. “It’s been an amazing time. I wouldn’t trade it for the world.”
Schmoke, who had a heartbreaking miss the previous game as time expired in a one-point loss to Sacred Heart, improved to 15 of 17 for the season. He converted kicks from 31, 19, 29, 39 and 21 yards.
“It felt great to bounce back but, honestly, it was really easy. All of my teammates had my back,” Schmoke said. “They all supported me.”
If St. Francis wins at Central Connecticut State next Saturday in its season finale, it will be the Red Flash’s first winning season since 2016.
Red Flash coach Chris Villarrial was thrilled to send out this year’s seniors out with a dominating win in their last home game.
“The COVID year having the season taken away from us, the highs and lows of this year, it’s huge,” Villarrial said. “This group has been through the 2019 season that was a roller coaster. This is huge for them and a testament to them for sticking together and keeping the team together. A lot of people in their situation probably would have gave up.”
Schmoke booted four field goals in the first half – including one from 39 yards with a lot of room to spare as time expired – to stake the Red Flash to a 19-0 lead.
It only took St. Francis 20 seconds to get on the board when Summers found a seam through the middle of the Warriors secondary after catching Justin Sliwoski’s slant pass to go 60 yards for the touchdown.
It was the Red Flash’s longest pass play of the year and Summers’ eighth touchdown catch this fall.
“All week, we were talking about getting that edge, coming out fast. We had that play drawn up all week,” Summers, a 6-3, 210-pound redshirt sophomore, said. “It’s truly a blessing to come out here and be having the success I’ve been having this year with my teammates.”
Merrimack had a promising drive on the ensuing possession go awry when a wild snap over Warrior quarterback Westin Elliott resulted in an 11-yard loss and Martin Foray intercepted a screen pass that pinballed off a lineman’s helmet and the intended receiver before being batted into the air by players on both teams on the next play.
St. Francis turned the takeaway into a 31-yard Schmoke field goal.
Schmoke’s subsequent kickoff into the wind was short and misplayed, giving the Red Flash the ball at the Merrimack 9 and leading to a 19-yard field goal that made it 13-0 with 1:10 left in the first quarter.
It was only the second time ever a St. Francis player has kicked four field goals in a half.
