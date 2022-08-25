SOMERSET, Pa. – Like every coach, Jeff Urban wants to win as many games as possible this season. But when Somerset turned to the longtime assistant to be their head coach, he made it clear that he wants to build a program that can have sustained success.
That’s why he’s working to bring the Little Eagles youth program and the junior high team closer to the varsity squad.
“I’m trying to put it all under one roof,” said Urban, who coached the junior high team under Steve Costea and had served as a varsity assistant under Bob Landis and Brian Basile since 2011.
“I’m trying to bring unity to the program.”
Urban has been able to learn from his predecessors.
“It’s been a blessing,” he said. “I’ve seen three different ways to run a program. I’m using all of the positives from those guys that I can. I want to put the program in the best position that I can for the kids.”
That started with his coaching staff.
Urban played for the Golden Eagles in the 1980s, and he wants staff members who have an established connection to Somerset football. His assistants include Brock Leisure, Joel Holsopple, Kelby Hay, George Coyle, Mike Holmes, Chris Armold, Tyson Cook and Justin Wilco.
“I tried to get as many Somerset guys on staff as I could because we’re all vested in the program,” Urban said.
He’s also working to bring different segments of the student body together, including an event the night before the season opener in which the football team will participate in a hayride and join the cheerleaders and marching band for a pep rally.
“I’m trying to stir some interest in the community so that when the boys are out on the field on Friday nights, it means something, like it used to,” he said.
Somerset, which went 1-8 in 2021, will be relying heavily on underclassmen, including sophomores Rowan Holmes, Zane Hagans and Cooper Sanner.
Seniors Asa Bellardi, Tyler Zimmerman, Victor Gaibor III and Caleb Lambert will be counted on to help perform on the field and in leadership roles.
“They understand that they’re the glue that holds all of this together with all of these kids around them,” Urban said. “It’s very difficult (to have so many young players contributing), but if you think about that, I have a running back that’s a senior, an H-back that’s a senior and a lineman that’s a senior.”
Ethan Hemminger, who led the Golden Eagles in rushing and passing is gone from 2021 along with Bryce Mulhollen, who was second in each of those categories, but Lane Lambert returns after seeing some time at quarterback as a freshman.
Zimmerman is the leading returning rusher after picking up 171 yards and one touchdown on the ground in 2021.
Urban wants to get his players in space whenever possible.
“With this group of kids, we feel we’re better on the edge than in the briar patch,” Urban said. “We have a good playbook coaching to our system. We have a system that we feel puts our kids in the best position. If you coach to what your kids are good at, I think that’s what makes a successful program.”
