LORETTO, Pa. – Somerset and Ferndale earned silver and bronze bracket, respectively, titles at Saturday's 21st annual St. Francis Invitational. Twenty-seven teams competed in the event.
Somerset defeated Homer-Center 26-24 in the silver final. The Golden Eagles also defeated Punxsutawney 25-15 and Northern Cambria 27-25 in bracket play.
Ferndale topped Purchase Line 25-13 in the bronze final. The Yellow Jackets upended Meyersdale and Northern Bedford County to reach the final.
In the gold bracket, Hollidaysburg defeated Elk County Catholic 2-0. Hollidaysburg topped Bishop McCort Catholic and Elk County Catholic upended Forest Hills, which defeated No. 1 seed Central Mountain, in the semifinals.
Pool champions were Central Mountain (A), Elk County Catholic (B), Bedford (C), Hollidaysburg (D), Bishop McCort Catholic (E) and Penns Valley (F).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.