SOMERSET – Somerset first-year coach Jeff Urban could only manage a joyful smirk as he prepared to speak to his team postgame.
The sheer elation he was feeling left him speechless just minutes after the Golden Eagles kept Greater Johnstown out of the end zone on a 2-point conversion try with only 49 seconds left to preserve a 21-19 victory on Friday night.
It was Somerset’s first win of the season, as well as the first under Urban, who took over the program in March after being a varsity assistant with the Golden Eagles for more than a decade.
“I didn’t know what to say there, other than we just won,” said Urban, who tightly clenched the game ball he received afterward from his players.
“Emotionally, I’m so proud of the kids. They’ve worked so hard and deserve this. The game ball truly goes to the kids and not to me.”
Down 21-13 with no timeouts left and a minute and 20 seconds to play, Johnstown readied for one last drive starting at its own 25 after forcing a turnover on downs.
It took Trojans quarterback Anthony Atwood all of 31 seconds to engineer a 75-yard TD drive after throwing for completions of 29 and 19 yards and then running for the final 27 yards himself to put Greater Johnstown within two.
A bad snap and fumble on a failed extra point attempt earlier in the fourth quarter proved costly as Atwood was sacked on the 2-point try by Somerset defensive lineman Zane Hagans and others.
The ensuing onside kick by Greater Johnstown’s Alijah Gibson did not go the required 10 yards, allowing Somerset to take a knee to run out the clock.
Somerset senior running back Tyler Zimmerman posted what became the game-winning score after capping a 90-yard drive with a 2-yard TD run with 10:17 left in the fourth that put the Golden Eagles in front, 21-7.
“I don’t even have words to describe it,” Zimmerman said after running 16 times for 61 yards to help his team snap a 10-game losing streak that dates back to last October. “That’s the best feeling after this win, just to come out and win one game for my senior year.”
Sophomore QB Lane Lambert ran for 53 yards and had a hand in both of Somerset’s scores in the first half.
He scampered for a 10-yard TD run in the first and then found an open Camden Lowery for a 21-yard TD on a fourth-and-14 with 45 seconds to play in the half to help the Golden Eagles take a 14-0 lead into the break.
Lowery ran for 97 yards on 11 carries. The sophomore also intercepted two passes.
Somerset ran for a season-high 285 yards behind an offensive line that managed to get a consistent push against Greater Johnstown’s front seven.
“Our offensive line showed up tonight and took care of business,” Urban said. “We rotated some different guys in and they stepped up and played great football.”
Greater Johnstown fought to the bitter end in an effort to break up what is now a 28-game losing streak that dates back to 2019. But plenty of the same issues – mainly turnovers and penalties – that have plagued the Trojans all season prevented them from completing a comeback.
“We were shooting ourselves in the foot all night,” first-year Trojans coach Antuwan Reed said. “Fumbles. Penalties. When you do that, it’s hard to win a game. Somerset fought hard. They deserved to win.”
Between the two teams, there were 18 accepted penalties, with Somerset being called for 10 of them.
Atwood toted eight times for 106 yards, including a 65-yard TD run in the third quarter to get Greater Johnstown on the board.
Junior Conseer Baxter ran a kickoff back 75 yards for a TD immediately after Zimmerman put Somerset up by two possessions.
“That team (Greater Johnstown) has so many athletes. We had to battle right down to the end,” said Urban. “We were making plays at the final buzzer, it felt like.”
Somerset (1-7) travels to Central Cambria, while Greater Johnstown (0-8) visits Bedford. Both games are slated for 7 p.m. next Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.