NEW YORK – Two Somerset Area High School student-athletes finished in first place in their respective events during the Energice Coaches Hall of Fame Invitational at the New Balance Track & Field Center at The Armory on Saturday in New York City.
Junior Aiden DiBuono won the boys’ 55-meter hurdles with a time of 8.07 seconds in the small varsity event.
Senior Hailey Rios placed first in the girls’ 55-meter dash in the small varsity competition with a time of 7.22.
