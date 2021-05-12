BEDFORD – A pair of Somerset teams squared off for the District 5 Class 2A doubles tournament championship on Tuesday. Mckay Ross and Liam Egal defeated teammates Matt Jacobs and John Barth 6-2, 6-2 to claim doubles gold.
“Playing the other Somerset team felt like we were at our own practice,” said Ross, the District 5 singles runner-up. “We compete with these guys every day and today felt no different.”
Ross and Egal defeated Tussey Mountain’s Vinny Scavone and Kieran Gresko 10-0 in the quarterfinals and Bedford’s Layne Richardson and Ethan Knisely 10-0 in the semifinals.
Jacobs and Barth topped Tussey Mountain’s Liam O’Hagan and Ethan Schneider 10-6 in the quarterfinals and Bedford’s Nick Beard and Isaac Arnold 1-9 in the semifinals.
Ross and Egal will now travel to the Hersey Racket Club on May 28 to compete in the PIAA Tournament.
Somerset (13-1) will face the District 7 runner-up on Tuesday at The Summit Tennis & Athletic Club in Altoona in the first round of the PIAA team tournament.
