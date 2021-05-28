PITTSBURGH – Shane Roberts collected two hits and drove in three runs at the plate and struck out six batters in four scoreless relief innings as Somerset defeated Carrick 11-4 to earn coach Steve Costea’s 400th career victory in Thursday’s District 5-8-9 Class 4A subregional semifinal.
“I look back on the last 29 years and I think of all the assistant coaches who have helped build this program,” Costea said. “We’ve had some very, very good assistant coaches who really helped the program throughout the years. We’ve had some very talented baseball players come through to make my job a whole lot easier.
“One of the proudest moments as a coach is anywhere in central or western Pennsylvania, if you bring up baseball, Somerset gets thrown into the mix when mentioning good baseball. That makes me and my staff proud. Four hundred (wins) is a great milestone. I’m happy to get there. There have been a lot of people who helped me along the way.”
Somerset (7-14) hosts Clearfield, a 2-1 winner over St. Mary’s, at noon Wednesday in the subregional title game. Thursday was Somerset's first game in 12 days. The Golden Eagles have won three straight contests.
Spencer Marteeny scored twice and contributed two hits, including a double, for Somerset, which scored three runs in the fourth to break a 4-all tie. Aiden VanLenten and Ryan Wilmotte each drove in two runs. Brad Bruner tripled and scored two runs. Gentry Reese scored three runs.
Somerset scored the game’s final seven runs.
“Aiden VanLenten threw well today,” Costea said. “Shane Roberts came in and picked up where he left off. He (Roberts) got stronger as the game went on. The pitching was there, our hitting was there. We had timely hitting. We moved the ball around and played good baseball today.”
VanLenten tossed the first three innings, allowing four runs in the third.
Ashton Giannetti collected two hits, including a double, for Carrick (10-8). Nolan Dunn tripled, and Alex Mann doubled.
