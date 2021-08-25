Richland High School football coach Brandon Bailey had two messages for his players on Wednesday afternoon.
The first was a somber announcement that Friday’s scheduled season-opener against visiting Somerset High School had been cancelled due to a COVID-19 situation on the Golden Eagles team.
When he met his team later in the day, Bailey had better news. Richland found an opponent facing a similar situation. Penns Valley now will travel to Herlinger Field on Friday.
The Penns Valley Rams previously had their season-opener cancelled because of a COVID-19 situation at Mercyhurst Prep.
“I’ll be honest. It all happened really quickly,” said Bailey, whose Rams have won three straight District 6 Class 2A crowns. “I’m disappointed for the Somerset kids. This is high school sports. Everyone has been working hard. Hopefully everyone gets healthy and up and running soon.
“I notified the kids the game was off, but we were working on something. By the time we met after school, I told them we were playing on Friday night.”
Somerset Athletic Director Scott Close alerted players, parents and the media with information about the cancellation on Wednesday afternoon:
“We were recently notified today of at least one positive COVID test of a player on the football team,” Close said. “Due to players being close contacts with each other, the JV/Varsity program will pause for at least five days.
“Friday’s varsity game at Richland and Monday’s JV game at Somerset have been cancelled.”
Golden Eagles coach Brian Basile said he is disappointed for the players and the community. The season opener, even on the road, is an event. The coach wasn’t sure when the team will next compete. Somerset is scheduled to play at Bedford on Sept. 3.
“We are down until next Monday,” Basile said. “Then we have a protocol to follow to return.
“It is among the team. School opens next week. I feel terrible about this. The team, community, all involved. Another missed memory-making night.”
Richland Athletic Director Bonnie Kidd is an avid Twitter user and recalled a Tweet she had seen a few days ago regarding the Penns Valley/Mercyhurst Prep cancellation.
“I saw that they were open. I have a good relationship with their AD Nate Althouse,” Kidd said. “I gave him a call and said, ‘Hey, come and play us.’
“He wanted to consult with his coach first and see if he was agreeable. He did and (the coach) was receptive. We told them we lost our home game, and they were going to travel (to Mercyhurst Prep). I said, ‘We’ll treat you well when you get here.’ ”
Richland's Bailey said the lessons of COVID-19 over the past two years have made school districts capable of adapting to a variety of situations.
“You just have to have flexibility,” Bailey said. “It’s like anything else we’ve had to do the last 18 months. Our game plan is thrown out the window. We have some familiarity with Penns Valley because we played them in the playoffs (2019, 2018). Same for them. But the kids will get to play football on Friday night.”
