Berlin Brothersvalley's Lynndee Ickes and Kassidy Smith, Conemaugh Township's Chloe Bidelman and Riley Maldet, Rockwood's Kendra Kalp, Shade's Jenna Muha and Shanksville-Stonycreek's Josie Snyder were named to the 2021 Somerset County volleyball first team.
Bidelman, a senior libero who surpassed 1,000 career digs, was voted Most Valuable Player.
Berlin Brothersvalley's Corey Will was named Coach of the Year. The Mountaineers went 23-3 and won WestPAC and District 5 Class 1A crowns before losing in a PIAA quarterfinal match against Canton.
The second team included Berlin Brothersvalley's Jenny Countryman, Kylee Hartman and Madison Nemeth, Meyersdale's Zoe Hetz, North Star's Anna Grandas, Shade's Cassie Mauger and Shanksville-Stonycreek's Rylee Snyder.
Listed on honorable mention are Conemaugh Township's Allison Matera and Hannah Sodano, Meyersdale's Izabella Donaldson and Regan Gindlesperger, North Star's Aubri Krouse, Savannah Walker and Suzy Walker, Salisbury-Elk Lick's Emily Abraham and Avah Mason, Shade's Emily Rapsky and Abby Putnick and Shanksville-Stonycreek's Elizabeth Salsgiver and Olivia Younkin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.