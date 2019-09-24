CRESSON – A pair of freshmen from Somerset County scored their first collegiate goals on Tuesday, as the Chatham and Mount Aloysius women's soccer teams battled to a 1-1 tie.
Mount Aloysius’ Kara Platt, a Shanksville-Stonycreek graduate, gave the Mounties (4-1-3) a 1-0 lead in the 29th minute. Penn Cambria product Kaeli Smith and Jenna Gardner assisted on the goal.
Chatham’s Greta Mort, a Rockwood graduate, tied the game with a goal in the 55th minute.
Somerset graduate Courtney Vought stopped 14 shots in goal for Mount Aloysius.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.