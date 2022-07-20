The Somerset County Baseball Old-Timers will host the 25th annual Hall of Fame induction ceremony and picnic on Aug. 13 at Stoystown American Legion Post 257.
The event will take place from noon to 5 p.m.
This year’s inductees include Matt Bimeal, Bart Close, Scott Close, Dusty Davis, Steve “Babe” Kutsmeda, Charles R. Pipta (Patricia Steeves will accept award), Jason E. Stanton and Thomas “Turk” Zimmerman. The undefeated 1971 Forbes High School baseball team will be honored as well.
The 2022 accolades will go to North Star’s Jake Klukaszewski (Stanley “Chief” Thomas Award), Windber’s Cole Strick (Nathan J. Codispoti Award), Rockwood’s Carson Modrak (William “Bill” Love Award) and Conemaugh Township’s Noah Getson (Walter “Gutch” Bodziak Award).
