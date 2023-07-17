The Somerset County Baseball Old-Timers will host the 26th annual Hall of Fame induction ceremony and picnic on Aug. 12 at Stoystown American Legion Post 257.
The event will run from noon to 5 p.m.
This year's seven inductees include Randy Christner, Jason Kaminsky, John Kosic, Jeffrey Pyle, Joe Shetler, David Walker and Gene Zuchelli. The 1979 Conemaugh Township Area High School baseball team will be honored as well.
The 2023 accolades will go to North Star's Jake Klukaszewski (Stanley "Chief" Thomas Award) and Cayden Turner (Nathan J. Codispoti (MVP) Award), and Shanksville-Stonycreek's Ian Fox (William "Bill" Love (Spirit of the Game) Award) and Christian Musser (Walter "Gutch" Bodziak Award).
Jack Dickey and Bruce Holsopple will receive the life service and achievement award.
