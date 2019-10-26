SOMERSET – The Somerset Golden Eagles knew coming into Friday night’s game with Central Cambria that they could extend their season with a victory.
All it took was one play from Dustin Hyde to get them heading in that direction.
Hyde ran for 171 yards – with 71 of those coming on Somerset’s first play from scrimmage – and the Golden Eagles beat Central Cambria 21-7 to clinch a spot in the District 5-6-8 playoffs, where they will face Bedford.
“Everybody gets the butterflies. That was huge,” Hyde said of his big run. “It gets the adrenaline going.”
Ethan Hemminger scored on an 8-yard run one play later, and the Golden Eagles (3-7) led 7-0 with 7:59 remaining in the first quarter.
“I think that starts with the momentum,” Somerset coach Bob Landis said of Hyde’s burst. “We had that big play early that kind of gave our guys some confidence. I think we played with confidence throughout the game.”
Hyde played a big role in that as well. The junior running back followed a 16-yard run by Hemminger with a 17-yarder of his own, then plunged into the end zone from a yard out to make it 14-0 with 9:36 remaining in the opening half.
“It was a team effort. We had to work out the kinks a couple times, but once we got going, it was unstoppable,” Hyde said.
Hyde’s second touchdown of the night – a 31-yarder in the fourth quarter – seemed to put the game out of reach, but Central Cambria (2-8) managed to add some intrigue. The Red Devils responded quickly with a 3-yard touchdown run from Hobbs Dill, then got the ball back with 5 inutes and a chance to make it a one-score game.
Somerset’s defense, which forced three turnovers on the night, got a big interception from Jarett Flitcraft to end the threat.
Caden Carder recovered a pair of fumbles that stopped Central Cambria drives inside the Somerset 15-yard line, including one on a fourth-and-goal play.
“We were inside our 20 a bunch tonight, and they only came away with seven points,” Landis said.
“The defense played extremely well, especially when we were backed up in our own end.”
For Central Cambria coach Shane McGregor, who dipped into his bag of tricks for a halfback option pass, a hook-and-lateral play, a backward pass on a kick return and an onside kick attempt, the inability to capitalize on opportunities was frustrating.
“This was a microcosm of our year, I’d say,” McGregor said. “We showed some flashes of some awesome things, some great plays made.
“Showed some flashes of some not-so-awesome things, some blown assignments, just poor football. It just wasn’t consistent enough. Twenty-one out of 22 kids starting out there are coming back. We’re a young team. I realize there are growing pains.”
Those were evident for Central Cambria, which won its first two games before losing eight straight to end the season.
“I’m thankful for our seniors and what they sacrificed to do this,” he said. “I’m thankful for the fight. I told those guys, it takes a lot to play high school football.
“There’s a lot of easier sports to play, so I salute them getting out here and showing the fight.”
