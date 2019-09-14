SOMERSET – With each team clamoring for its first win, Forest Hills and Somerset traded jabs throughout Friday’s Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference contest. The Rangers took their first lead of the game to end the third quarter, but the Golden Eagles finally landed the knockout blow by possessing the ball for 10 minutes and 42 seconds in the fourth quarter.
Somerset finished off a six-play drive for the game-winning touchdown and eventually converted five first downs to chew off the final 7:07 in a 24-20 victory.
“I think our line kind of said, ‘Hey, we’re going to run the ball, control the clock here in the second half,’ ” Somerset coach Bob Landis said. “For a lot of these guys, this is their fourth high school football game. So it’s good for those guys to get a taste of being in a tight game, and having to dig down in the fourth quarter to finish out a game.”
Somerset improved to 1-3 and claimed its first triumph over Forest Hills since 2015. The Rangers dropped to 0-4.
Forest Hills only moved the chains twice in the second half, allowing Somerset to possess the ball for 18 minutes and 15 seconds out of a possible 24 minutes.
“Tonight was one of those nights where every time we had a positive, we had a negative,” Forest Hills coach Justin Myers said. “We get a big play down the middle to the tight end, then we get a holding call. Our kids believe, but they have to start making the plays when they’re presented to them.”
After the teams traded punts to begin the game, Somerset reeled off nine straight runs during a 80-yard series capped off by Dustin Hyde’s 1-yard touchdown plunge. Hyde finished with 148 yards on 26 carries.
Somerset’s Ethan Hemminger picked off an ill-advised throw by Zach Myers and sprinted down the left sideline for a 44-yard touchdown return. The conversion run failed as Somerset led 12-0 with 1:42 left in the first.
Forest Hills regrouped with a fourth down stop. The Rangers responded with a five-play march. After Jake Delic’s 45-yard reception and Damon Crawley’s 26-yard scamper, Crawley found paydirt from 3 yards out for the score. The conversion pass failed.
Brad Madigan picked off a Somerset pass and returned it 18 yards. Five plays later, Myers hooked up with Delic on a screen pass in the flat, leading to a 15-yard touchdown reception. The game was tied 12-all at the half.
Late in the third, Somerset needed just five plays to travel 20 yards for the go-ahead score. Hemminger’s 3-yard plunge put Somerset up 18-12 with just four seconds left in the frame.
On the ensuing kickoff, Seth Richardson fielded the ball close to the right sideline, sprinted across the field and followed a convoy of blockers past his team’s bench for a 87-yard touchdown return. Crawley’s conversion run gave Forest Hills its first lead at 20-18.
Led by backup quarterback Brad Barndt, Somerset retook the advantage with a six-play drive. Barndt faked a handoff, and found Riley Zylstra on a post route for a 15-yard touchdown reception.
“Brad did a nice job,” Landis said. “We shook some things up at the quarterback position this week. He came in because of an injury and answered the bell. He did a nice job.”
Forest Hills punted the ball away with 7:07 left in the fourth, and never got the ball back.
Somerset ran 11 straight running plays to pick up five first downs and seal the victory. The Golden Eagles finished with 303 net rushing yards on 55 carries.
