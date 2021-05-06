SOMERSET – The Somerset Area High School ended a streak of six straight losses in the District 5 Class 2A team finals on Thursday. The Golden Eagles dethroned five-time defending champion Bedford with a 5-0 victory on their home courts to advance to the PIAA Tournament.
“It’s always hard to beat a team three times in a season, and early in the match all three singles matches were very close, but Mckay (Ross), Matt (Jacobs) and Liam (Egal) dug deep to finish off Bedford," Somerset coach Alex Minnick said of beating Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference foe Bedford.
Somerset (12-1) will meet the District 7 runner-up on May 18. The winner advances to the PIAA quarterfinals on May 21 in Hershey.
Ross, the District 5 singles runner-up, overcame a loss in the first set to defeat Nick Beard in No. 1 singles, 2-6, 6-2, 6-1. Jacobs prevailed over Isaac Arnold 6-4, 6-3. Egal outlasted Layne Richardson 6-1, 4-6, 6-1.
Tim Myers and John Barth teamed up to top Ethan Knisely and Josh Greenawalt 6-2, 6-4. Ian Lasure and Jordan Love defeated Tristen Ruffley and Jacob Greenawalt 6-0, 6-1.
Somerset won its first district team title since 2012.
Bedford's record dropped to 11-7.
“Butch (Beidle) is a great coach and he always put together very nice teams," Minnick said of Bedford's mentor. "After losing to him for five straight years in the championship, I finally thought we were going to get our year after knocking them off early in the season before the school shutdown. Thankfully, we were able to get this season in and I couldn’t be happier with how hard we’ve worked and how much we have improved during the season. I’m looking forward to preparing the team to compete at the state tournament.”
