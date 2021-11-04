WINDBER, Pa. – Following the first two matchups of the season resulting in ties, Somerset boys soccer coach Mark Wassilchalk and Bedford’s Barrett Schrock expected another duel between the squads in Thursday’s District 5 Class 2A title game.
The teams played through two overtime periods for the third consecutive contest, but this time, they were allowed to settle the score with penalty kicks, and the Golden Eagles came through.
In the sixth round of the shootout, Somerset sophomore Logan Baker put a shot past Bedford goalkeeper Kyler Weyant to give the Golden Eagles a 2-1 victory over the Bisons, while earning their second district crown in three years and a berth in the state playoffs.
“When I look at where we were and where we’ve got to this season, especially with playing Bedford twice, there’s a big difference,” Wassilchalk said. “The way we expressed it at the beginning of the season was that we tied, but we were extremely fortunate to get that tie. This one, we carried play through most of it, and got the result we truly deserved.”
After the shootout was tied 3-all through five rounds, each team sent out their second group of players for sudden death.
Bedford’s Cameron Beck went first and rung a shot off the left post, giving Somerset the opportunity to win the gold medal on the next shot.
Baker, who was standing at midfield during the miss, began his walk to the goalie box, and experienced mixed feelings.
“I didn’t really want to take (the shot),” Baker said. “I was told that if it went into sudden death, I would have to take the PK, and I got super nervous. That walk (from midfield to the goalie box)” is terrible.”
But, Baker remained poised.
“After I sat the ball down, I looked to the right side (of the net) multiple times,” Baker said. “He thought I was going to go right, and I kicked it left. That was all she wrote.”
The win capped off a dominating performance for Somerset (13-3-3), who outshot defending champion Bedford 16-6 in the contest, including allowing just two shots on goal after the first half concluded.
However, it was Bedford who got on the scoreboard first. Bisons freshman Chase Martin capped off a stellar offensive possession by putting a shot into the lower left corner of the net, giving Bedford a 1-0 lead just 2:41 into the game.
After the tally, the Bisons’ offense went silent.
Somerset continuously pounded the Bedford goal with shots, but couldn’t break through. The Golden Eagles finally tied the game after RJ James got behind the Bisons defense and scored off a pass from Liam Egal with 8:51 left in the second half.
“That goal was huge for us,” James said. “We tied them twice before, and we knew it was going to be a battle. Even though they got the first goal, we were going to play with them the whole time. We don’t give up. No matter what the score is and how much time is left, we’ll be going as hard as we can.”
Weyant, also a freshman for the Bisons (13-4-2), recorded 10 saves. Schrock commended his team’s effort, despite the majority of his lineup being underclassmen.
“It’s huge for (Weyant) and the rest of our guys to go through an experience like this,” he said. “For them to get the taste of a district championship game in their mouths, especially like this, I guarantee they won’t want to go to penalty kicks next year. I’m proud of the way they fought tonight, though, and the way they did all season.”
