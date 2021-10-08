JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Somerset coach Brian Basile couldn’t help but flash a relieved grin on Friday night.
“No one deserved to win more than those guys,” Basile said after his Golden Eagles beat Greater Johnstown 26-0 at Trojan Stadium for their first victory of the season. “It was a great win. The way they battled up and down, through everything this year, I told them, no one deserved to win more than them. We had a lot of fun tonight. We had a lot of fun tonight.”
Senior Ethan Hemminger did a bit of everything for the 1-5 Golden Eagles, as he rushed for 126 yards and three touchdowns, threw a two-point conversion pass and returned an interception 68 yards to thwart a scoring threat and set up Somerset’s final touchdown.
Hemminger’s performance helped take the pressure off freshman Lane Lambert, who made his first start at quarterback.
“He did very well for his first start,” said Hemminger, who is the team’s leading passer for the season but lined up at running back for the majority of Friday night’s game. “When we told him on Monday that he was starting, he was a little shaky. We were like, ‘You’re going to be the starting quarterback next year, so you might as well get some games under your belt.’ ”
Lambert ran the offense effectively. He didn’t throw a pass in the first half but Basile opened things up a bit in the second half, as Lambert went 3-for-4 for 52 yards.
“We thought it was time to shake it up with the freshman,” Basile said. “Lane’s been doing a good job. We’re going to present him with the game ball tonight. For a ninth-grader – he started all year at linebacker, he went both ways tonight and did a great job. Hat’s off to him. He had great support by our seniors and he’s getting the game ball tonight.”
Lambert’s best throw of the night came in the fourth quarter, as he lofted a ball over the arms of a Johnstown defender into the hands of Bryce Mulhollen for a 34-yard gain. Mulhollen looked like he was headed for the end zone on the play but was ruled to have stepped out of bounds after making the catch.
“We talked at halftime,” Basile said. “I said ‘How comfortable are you going to be throwing the ball?’ I said ‘You threw it well all week long. We’re just going to go out there and do it like we did in practice.’ ”
The Golden Eagles helped Lambert ease into the game with a strong running game. Hemminger went for 24 yards on Somerset’s first play from scrimmage, and Spencer Marteeny, who moved from the offensive line to fullback, scored from 10 yards out on their third play.
Hemminger’s 14-yard scoring run made it 12-0 early in the second quarter and he added an 8-yarder before the end of the half. A halfback option pass to Jack Kinsinger on the two-point try made it 20-0.
Meanwhile, the Golden Eagles were making life miserable for the three Greater Johnstown players who lined up at quarterback.
Sacks and other tackles for loss kept the Trojans (0-7) mired in negative rushing yardage for most of the game. Only a wild 26-yard scramble by Anthony Atwood on their next-to-last offensive play of the night pushed them into positive rushing yardage.
D’Andre Sampson, Atwood and Damoni Roebuck combined to go 12-for-23 for 162 passing yards.
Greater Johnstown coach Bruce Jordan called a number of designed rollouts for his quarterbacks to try to ease some of the pressure on his offensive line, but Somerset was able to contain the Trojans on most plays.
“We’ve got skill guys who can get outside,” Jordan said. “We were trying to get them outside the tackles and allow them to make plays with their feet or arm. Unfortunately, it didn’t work out. Coach (Basile) caught on to it and changed some things defensively with his scheme to prevent us from doing that.”
Sampson was disqualified from the game in the third quarter after saying something to an official following a personal foul penalty on a teammate.
“That’s very unfortunate,” Jordan said. “We’re trying to teach young men how to deal with consequences. He understands that, and we’re going to drive that point home that those are things that you can’t do when you’re trying to turn the program around and do the things that we want to do.”
The outburst came shortly after Hemminger’s interception, which helped set up his own 2-yard scoring run.
Coby Christian caught six passes for 88 yards and Xereon Mangold had several tackles for loss as he was able to anticipate the snap, including a fourth-down stop late in the game. That impressed Jordan.
“They just never quit,” Jordan said. “We had a goal-line stand in the fourth quarter down 26-0 when we could have just packed it in.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.