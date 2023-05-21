The Somerset Area Golden Eagles were the lone area squad to earn a top seed in a District 5 bracket or a subregion featuring District 5 teams as postseason tournament information was released this past weekend.
Somerset is denoted as the District 5 No. 1 seed in the subregion 5-8-9 Class 3A field, which begins play on Thursday. Somerset will host Chestnut Ridge at 1 p.m. Thursday in a subregion semifinal, while the winner of the District 9 championship between Punxsutawney and Brookville will face District 8’s Perry Traditional Academy at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at a site to be determined.
In the District 5-2A tourney, No. 4 seed Windber is slated to face Everett in Monday’s play-in game, scheduled for 1:30 p.m. at Windber. The winner will travel to play top-seeded McConnellsburg at 7 p.m. Wednesday. North Star, the district’s No. 2 seed, hosts Northern Bedford County in Wednesday’s other semifinal at 4:30 p.m.
Five area squads are among the eight qualifying teams in the Class 1A field, topped by No. 2 seed Conemaugh Township, which will entertain No. 7 Meyersdale. No. 6 Shanksville-Stonycreek is slotted to take on No. 3 Berlin Brothersvalley, while No. 4 Rockwood will welcome Fannett-Metal. All 1A quarterfinals are scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Meyersdale (Class 1A) and Chestnut Ridge (3A) each carry top billing in their respective brackets as the District 5 and Subregion 5-9 postseason is scheduled to begin this week.
Meyersdale will face eighth-seeded Rockwood in its District 5-1A quarterfinal at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Other quarterfinals featuring area teams at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday include No. 7 Conemaugh Township at second seed Shade and No. 6 Southern Fulton at No. 3 Berlin Brothersvalley.
In the Subregion 5-9 tournament, Chestnut Ridge will play its semifinal against rival Bedford at 4:30 p.m. Friday, while No. 3 Somerset travels to No. 2 Punxsutawney at 4 p.m. Friday.
In the Class 2A semifinals, fourth-seeded North Star treks to Everett at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, the same time and date that No. 2 Windber welcomes Tussey Mountain.
