Earlier this season, Daniel Tkac couldn't seem to find the net during a difficult stretch in the North American Hockey League season.
The Johnstown Tomahawks forward was playing well, but the puck took one unfavorable bounce after another for Tkac. The 5-foot-11 forward was scoreless in eight straight games and 10 of 11.
The Pittsburgh native who now resides in Presov, Slovakia, didn’t sulk. Instead, he persisted.
“His last stretch of games, he’s been able to find some production,” Tomahawks coach Mike Letizia said of Tkac. “His work ethic and his speed and different things could be dangerous for us in a good way. For patches of the season, he was snake-bitten, playing really good hockey, but unfortunately not having as much on the scoresheet to show for it.”
That’s changed. Tkac has six goals and seven assists for 13 points in his past 13 games with the NAHL East Division regular-season champion Tomahawks.
Tkac and the Tomahawks will play the Maryland Black Bears at 7 p.m. Saturday at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial. Johnstown will close the home portion of its schedule with three games against the Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks on May 14-16.
“If he’s starting to find the net and get it going, now is a good time, especially down the stretch and going into the playoffs,” Letizia said.
Tkac has 10 goals and 21 points in 35 games since joining the Tomahawks on Dec. 11. He began the season with the NAHL Amarillo Bulls, but was scoreless in five games.
“Amarillo was a good spot, but I guess it didn’t fit my style of play as much,” Tkac said. “The coaches were also good. Johnstown fit my style better. It’s shown.
“I guess the boys really made me feel at home. It’s been awesome. I felt really welcome at the start and they just helped me out. It’s a team game. Credit to my teammates.”
The speedy forward is a dual citizen of the United States and Slovakia. He was born in Pittsburgh.
Tkac played for Slovakia in the IIHF World Junior Championship event held in the Czech Republic from late December 2019 to early January 2020. Tkac scored a game-winning goal as Slovakia beat Kazakhstan.
“Both my parents were born in Slovakia,” he said during an interview at the World Junior Championships. “Two years before I was born, they came to the U.S. and I was born there. Later, we moved back to Slovakia. I played a couple of years in Slovakia, and then I came back to the U.S. to play.”
Tkac also played in the British Columbia Hockey League with the Merritt Centennials in 2018-19 and 2019-20.
The COVID-19 pandemic prevented him from returning to Canada this season, he said.
“The borders were closed, so I started out in the NAHL and worked from there,” Tkac said. “It’s been awesome ever since. Probably one of the best decisions.”
Letizia agreed, even though Tkac’s journey to Johnstown didn’t follow a conventional path.
“Jamestown drafted him in the NAHL, but the team closed operations,” Letizia said. “Amarillo drafted him in the dispersal draft, the pick ahead of us. We wanted him.
“We were able to make a trade for him right before Christmas,” Letizia said. “It was a long road and he took a couple detours. But he’s here and he’s been able to help us a lot.”
Tkac’s versatility at the forward position has made him an even more valuable asset.
“He’s a guy who can play in a lot of different ways for us,” Letizia said. “He can play with different players. He fits in on a high-skilled scoring line. He has a good work ethic. He’s always going to give you 100% every game. It’s a real nice weapon for us.”
The Tomahawks’ talent and depth has made an impression on Tkac, who credited a team-first mentality for much of the on-ice success.
“We’re a pretty tight group of guys,” Tkac said. “Everybody is close with each other and knows each other well. There is a lot of skill on this team. It’s like a family, one of the closest teams I’ve been on.
“I think we can win it,” he said. “We have the group of guys to do it. I think we can really put up a good fight. Winning it all. I think we can do it.”
