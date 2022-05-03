Softball
High School
Tuesday
Windber 8, Conemaugh Township 2: In Davidsville, Isabella Byer went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer, and Mady Arnold hit a pair of doubles as the visiting Ramblers defeated the Indians.
Gina Gaye had a triple at the plate and was the winning pitcher in the circle.
Olivia Weyandt went 2-for-3 and Sierra LaPorta went 2-for-4 for the Indians.
Portage 16, North Star 1 (4): In Portage, Paige Phillips hit a home run and scored three runs, and Maryn Swank had a double as the Mustangs defeated the visiting Cougars.
Payton Noll struck out seven batters in 32/3 innings for the Mustangs.
Molly Gontis had North Star’s lone hit.
Greater Johnstown 16, Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 0 (3): The Trojans batted around the order twice in a three-inning victory over the Marauders.
Jadyn Oswalt went 3-for-3 with a double, drove in three runs and scored three more. Taylor Ahlborn hit a pair of singles, notched two RBIs and scored twice.
Greater Johnstown got a double each from Madelyn Wilfong (two RBIs, three runs), Kara Szczur (two RBIs, one run) and Dezarae Felder (two runs).
Courtney Rummel (2-for-3) and Alena Lacko (2-for-3, two runs) also contributed to the Trojans’ offensive outburst. Rose McClain had her first varsity hit and scored a pair.
Szczur and Lacko combined on a one-hit shutout.
Forest Hills 15, Bishop McCort Catholic 0 (3): In Sidman, Mackenzie Hoover went 3-for-3 with a triple, three runs and two RBIs, and the Rangers produced 16 hits in an abbreviated victory over the visiting Crimson Crushers.
Madison Emerick hit a home run and had three RBIs, and Avery Smiach had two hits with a triple and two RBIs.
Katie Beyer went 2-for-2 with a double, two runs and two RBIs for Forest Hills (5-1). Josie Makin went 2-for-2 with a double, two runs and two RBIs. Mylee Gdula had two hits and two runs, and Kiera Donelly had a double.
Autumn Ricketts had a double for Bishop McCort Catholic.
Chestnut Ridge 20, Bishop Carroll Catholic 2 (5): In Ebensburg, Jenna Maulk had two doubles; Jada McGill had two hits, including a double; and Brittany Motter had a triple and a double among her three hits as the visiting Lions beat the Huskies.
Shelby Sabo and Ava Snider each smacked a home run among their two hits apiece for the Lions.
Katie Leahey had a double for Bishop Carroll Catholic.
Central Cambria 5, Somerset 1: In Ebensburg, Jordyn Burkett had a solo homer, a double and three RBIs as the host Red Devils beat the Golden Eagles.
Kami Kamzik had a triple for Central Cambria (12-2). In the circle, Mia Ruddek had eight strikeouts.
Somerset’s Kylie Walker had a hit and a run.
Shanksville-Stonycreek 17, Turkeyfoot Valley 2 (4): In Shanksville, Kori Boozer had three hits, including a double, three runs and three RBIs, and Kendall Stutzman had two hits, including a triple, as the Vikings beat the Rams in four innings.
Josie Snyder, Rylee Snyder and Liz Salzgiver each had two hits for Shanksville.
Brooke Snyder and Mekiah Schartiger had Turkeyfoot Valley’s hits.
Northern Cambria 3, United 2: In Northern Cambria, the Colts plated a run in the bottom of the seventh in a hard-fought victory over the visiting Lions.
Riley Stine pitched 6 2/3 innings, allowing one hit with 10 strikeouts and five walks. Jessica Krug pitched the final out for the win in relief.
Krug, Jensen Wiewiora and Ally Trybus each had hits for the Colts (8-4). Wiewiora had a run batted in.
Abigail McConnville had the lone hit and scored a run for United (5-8).
Monday
Northern Cambria 14-16, Purchase Line 1-6: The Colts combined to score 30 runs in a doubleheader sweep of the Red Dragons.
In the first game, Northern Cambria won 14-1 in five innings as Laci Lanzendorfer went 4-for-4 with three runs and three RBIs. Jessica Krug went 3-for-4 with a double, two runs and two RBIs.
In the second game, the Colts won 16-6 in six innings as Krug went 4-for-4 with three runs and Alivia Yahner had two hits, two runs and three RBIs. Krug had two doubles, and Lanzendorfer had a double.
Skye Bernecky had a triple for the Colts.
Penn Cambria 12, Bishop McCort Catholic 6: In Cresson, Lily Sheehan had three hits, including a triple, two runs and two RBIs, and Jerzy Vinglish had three hits with a double, one run and three RBIs as the Panthers beat the visiting Crimson Crushers.
Madison Cavalet had two hits, and Emily Hite scored three runs.
Karalyn Bailey (a double and a triple) and Autumn Ricketts (including a home run) each had two hits for Bishop McCort Catholic. Regan Bair had a double.
Westmont Hilltop 4, Central Cambria 2 (8): In Ebensburg, the Hilltoppers scored a pair of runs in the top of the eighth inning to earn an extra-inning victory over the host Red Devils.
Zailees Seda had two hits, including a double, for Westmont Hilltop. Zoey Lynch had a double. Bailey Thornton pitched all eight innings, allowing four hits with two strikeouts and three walks.
Jordyn Burkett, Aubrey Ruddek, Olivia Janosik and Mia Ruddek each had a hit for the Red Devils as the two teams combined for a total of seven hits.
Conemaugh Valley 17, Windber 2 (4): In Windber, Anna Gunby went 3-for-4 with a triple and three RBIs, and Delanie Davison went 3-for-4 with two triples and three RBIs as the visiting Blue Jays beat the Ramblers.
Windber’s Skylee Miller went 2-for-2 with a pair of doubles and two RBIs. Mady Arnold went 2-for-2.
Bedford 16, Greater Johnstown 6 (5): Rachel Weber went 2-for-4 with a double, a triple and two runs scored, and Breanna Johnson went 2-for-3 with a doube as the visiting Bisons beat the Trojans.
Kenzie Pyle had a double for Bedford.
Jadyn Oswalt and Jayda Rozier each had a double for Greater Johnstown. Kara Szczur had a run-scoring triple.
Richland 13, Chestnut Ridge 3 (6): Sophia Burke had three doubles, two runs and five RBIs as the host Rams beat the Lions.
Ava Wenderoth, Isabella Burke and Anna Burke each had two hits for Richland (2-3). Laikyn Roman drove in three runs.
Kendal Wadsworth struck out six and walked three in the win.
Chestnut Ridge (1-4) had doubles by Isabella Giovanni and Maya Wingard. Wingard had two hits and two RBIs.
Ligonier Valley 2, Serra Catholic 0: In Ligonier, Maddie Griffin tossed a seven-inning no-hitter with 13 strikeouts and one walk as the host Rams edged the Eagles.
Peyton LaVale had two hits for Ligonier Valley, which improved to 11-2 overall, 10-0 in the WPIAL Section 2 Class 2A.
Cambria Heights 4-6, Marion Center 3-2: The Highlanders swept a doubleheader over the Stingers in the Heritage Conference.
The first game concluded with a pair of home runs. Marion Center’s Lydia Miller tied the game at 3-all with a solo shot in the sixth inning, but Cambria Heights’ Martina White slugged the game-winning homer in the seventh.
Jenna Serafin had four strikeouts in the circle in the Game 1 win. Marion Center’s Cheyenne Silvis struck out five.
In the second game, White led off with another homer to put the Highlanders on track. Cambria Heights (10-1) led 6-0 through three frames. Marion Center’s Alexis Roush hit a solo homer.
The Highlanders’ Karli Storm had a five-hit day in the two games, with a two-run homer in the second game. Kenna Rogal had two hits in Game 2.
Marion Center’s Abigail Smulik produced six hits in the doubleheader. She hit a two-run homer in Game 1 and a double in the second contest for the Stingers (10-4).
Baseball
High School
Tuesday
Conemaugh Township 3, Windber 1: In Davidsville, Jackson Byer and Brady Kist each hit solo home runs among their two hits as the Indians earned a narrow victory over the visiting Ramblers.
Aiden Prior had a hit and drove in a run for Conemaugh Township (8-1). Byer pitched five innings before giving way to Luke Weber and Kist, who each threw an inning in relief.
Joe Reynolds had two hits and scored a run for Windber (7-5), and Lucas Oleksa had two hits and drove in a run. Andrew Scalia struck out seven and walked two in 52/3 innings.
United 14, River Valley 4 (6): In Armagh, Bradley Felix went 3-for-3 with two doubles, a triple, four runs scored and three RBIs, and Evan Thomas went 3-for-3 with three doubles, two runs and three RBIs as the Lions (7-4) pulled away from the Panthers (8-4).
Ben Tomb went 2-for-4 at the plate with a double, and on the mound he struck out 10 batters in four innings. Isaac Worthington had two hits and two runs. Jon Henry doubled.
Nico Vadala had two of River Valley’s four hits.
Chestnut Ridge 5, Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 4 (12): The Lions rallied for a pair of runs on three straight singles in the bottom of the 12th to overcome a one-run deficit and beat the Marauders.
Bishop Guilfoyle took a 4-3 lead in the top of the 12th on Nick Negola’s run-producing double.
In the bottom of the inning, Christian Hinson singled with one out and advanced to third on Nate Whysong’s single. Whysong stole second and both runners scored on Justin Whysong’s walk-off single.
Trevor Weyant had three hits and Hinson had two for Chestnut Ridge.
Austin Beauchamp had three hits and Owen Dombrosky had two hits for the Marauders. Cooper Rother tripled.
Conemaugh Valley 15, Blacklick Valley 7: In Nanty Glo, Jeremy Dietz had three hits with six RBIs as the Blue Jays beat the host Vikings.
Caden Hody had three hits and Noah Heltzel had four RBIs for Conemaugh Valley (4-8). Logan Kent had two hits and drove in a pair. Nick Heltzel had two hits and two RBIs.
Thomas Stiffler and Noah Heltzel had doubles for the Blue Jays.
Blacklick Valley’s Josh Hessler had a double.
Monday
Northern Cambria 15, Purchase Line 1 (5): In Commodore, Evan Wiewiora had three hits, two runs and three RBIs, and Owen Bougher had three hits, four runs and two RBIs as the Colts rolled past the host Red Dragons.
Brad Valeria had two doubles, and Ty Dumm had two hits. Bougher and Josh Miller also doubled.
Zander Bennett and Zach Stiffler had the only hits against Colts pitchers Isak Kudlawiec and Ethan Krawcion.
Penn Cambria 12, Bishop McCort Catholic 2 (5): At Sargent’s Stadium at the Point, the Panthers tallied nine runs in the top of the fifth inning to beat the host Crimson Crushers.
Penn Cambria (4-7) scored all 12 of its runs in the fourth and fifth innings. Brandon Yeoman had three hits, two runs and two RBIs for the Panthers.
Vinny Chirdon had two hits and two RBIs at the plate and was the winning pitcher after allowing two hits, no walks and striking out five.
Garrett Harrold and Derek Hite each had two hits and two RBIs. Easton Semelsberger had two hits.
Ben Smith and Ethan Kasper had McCort’s hits.
Richland 5, Chestnut Ridge 3: In New Paris, the Rams scored four times in the top of the second inning and added one in the sixth, holding off the host Lions in a tight contest.
Kyler Smith had a double, one run and one run batted in for Richland, which won its 10th game in 12 contests. Rams pitchers Ethan Janidlo (five innings) and Luke Raho (two innings) each fanned five batters to combine for 10 strikeouts.
Chestnut Ridge (3-4) outhit Richland 9-5, with Trevor Weyant collecting three hits, including a double, and scoring two runs. Garrett Emerick had two hits, including a double. Nate Whysong had a double.
Central 15, Bishop Carroll Catholic 0 (3): In Martinsburg, Tyler Helsel and Jonah Snowberger each tripled among undefeated Central’s 13 hits in three innings in a victory over the visiting Huskies.
Snowberger had two hits, two runs and three RBIs. Helsel had two hits and drove in a pair. Parker Gregg had two hits and two RBIs, and Jeff Hoenstine had two hits and drove in three runs. Hunter Smith had two hits.
Will Tremel had the lone hit against Central pitcher Tyler Oakes, who struck out five and walked two.
Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 5, Forest Hills 4: In Sidman, the Marauders scored five runs in the top of the sixth inning to earn a comeback victory over the host Rangers.
Owen Dombrosky had two doubles for Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic (7-3). Austin Beauchamp drove in two runs.
Colton Cornell had two hits, including a double, and Tyler Orris had two hits, including a triple, for Forest Hills (10-2).
Devin Kreger had two hits.
Portage 6, North Star 2: In Portage, Andrew Miko scattered six hits while striking out six and walking one in the undefeated Mustangs’ victory over the visiting Cougars.
Kaden Claar, Jace Irvin, Mason Kargo and Luke Scarton each hit doubles for Portage (11-0). Tyler Alexander, Scarton and Irvin each had two hits.
Glendon Griffith had two hits for North Star. Cayden Turner and Griffith each smacked a double.
Central Cambria 6, Westmont Hilltop 0: Brady Sheehan went 3-for-4 and Zach Taylor, Reece Werner and Grady Snyder each had two hits as the visiting Red Devils blanked the Hilltoppers.
Snyder drove in a pair. Brayden Mennett pitched seven innings, allowing six hits, while striking out six and walking none.
Gavin Hockenberry had two hits for Westmont Hilltop.
Windber 13, Conemaugh Valley 3 (6): In Windber, Cole Strick went 4-for-5 with two runs and two RBIs as the Ramblers collected 16 hits in a six-inning victory over the visiting Blue Jays.
Jake Vargo had three hits, with a double, two runs and three RBIs, and Joe Reynolds had three hits, with a double and two runs scored.
Andrew Scalia had two hits, including a double and two RBIs. John Shuster and Aiden Gray each had a double. Lucas Oleksa drove in two runs.
Nick Heltzel had a hit, two walks and scored twice for Conemaugh Valley. Logan Kent, Jeremy Dietz and Logan Heinlein each had a hit and drove in a run.
