Baseball
Conemaugh Township 9, Portage 8: In Davidsville, Larry Weaver’s two-run walk-off single capped a three-run seventh inning as the Indians came back to defeat the Mustangs for a doubleheader sweep over two WestPAC North foes on Wednesday.
Zack Petree (two RBIs, Tanner Shirley (double) and Connor Szapka (two doubles) all had two hits for Conemaugh Township (11-1). Tyler Poznanski earned the victory after completing two innings in relief.
Portage (12-4) scored three runs in the top of the seventh to lead 8-6. Andrew Miko finished with two hits, including a double, and three runs scored. Josh Morgan went 2-for-3 with four RBIs.
Conemaugh Township 16, Blacklick Valley 3 (6): In Davidsville, Larry Weaver went 3-for-4 with three doubles, two runs and six RBIs to lead the Indians past the Vikings.
Jackson Byer added two hits and two runs for Conemaugh Township. Brady Kist amassed two hits and scored twice. Zack Petree finished with two hits and three RBIs. Brady Kist was the winning pitcher.
Josh Hessler and Josh Little each drove in a run for Blacklick Valley.
Richland 10, Greater Johnstown 0 (5): Freshman Ethan Janidlo tossed three hitless innings and also went 3-for-3 with an RBI and run scored to lead the Rams to victory over the host Trojans.
Seth Coleman was 2-for-2 with an RBI and two walks for Richland, winners of 12 straight games. Corbin Kalp provided an RBI double.
Zach Slis singled for Greater Johnstown.
Forest Hills 15, Chestnut Ridge 2 (5): In New Paris, Brody Roberts went 3-for-3 with three runs scored and an RBI to lead the Rangers past the Lions.
Forest Hills (16-2) scored 10 runs in the fifth inning. Kirk Bearjar, (two RBIs), Devon Brezovec (double), Brad Madigan (two RBIs), Zach Myers (two runs) and Brook Williamson all had two hits.
Garrett Emerick and Christian Hinson both drove in runs for Chestnut Ridge.
Westmont Hilltop 17, Cambria Heights 6: In Patton, Eli Thomas went 3-for-4 with a double and three RBIs and Tyler Mosorjak struck out six batters in six innings to lead the Hilltoppers past the Highlanders.
Alex Ray drove in two runs for Westmont Hilltop. Tanner Mosorjak added two hits, including a double, and two RBIs. Gavin Hockenberry went 3-for-5 with a double and two RBIs. Landon Steinly drove in two runs. Drew Buettner doubled and scored three runs.
Damian Chiodo added two hits and an RBI.
Matt Davis (RBI), Adam Ford (stolen base), Ben Hite and Zane Miller (three RBIs) all had two hits for Cambria Heights. Zack Letso doubled.
Softball
Ligonier Valley 7, Connellsville 0 (6): In Ligonier, Maddie Griffin pitched her ninth no-hitter of the season and racked up 18 strikeouts for the Rams.
Griffin (211 strikeouts this season) hit one batter and walked another for Ligonier Valley (16-1). She added two hits, two runs and two RBIs.
Bella Vargulish doubled and finished with three hits and four RBIs. Haley Boyd scored twice.
Richland 3, Central Cambria 1: Noelle Wechtenhiser struck out 12 batters as the host Rams edged the Red Devils.
Laikyn Roman homered, and Haley Dunlap added a single for Richland.
Cydney Forcellin doubled, and Chloe Croft singled for Central Cambria. Kami Kamzik struck out 10 batters.
Monday
Cambria Heights 11, Greater Johnstown 2: Lexi Griak provided five RBIs and two hits, including a triple, to lead the Highlanders past the host Trojans.
Jenna Serafin went 3-for-4 with a double and struck out five batters in the circle for Cambria Heights. Karli Storm added two hits, including a triple, and two runs. Paige Jones fanned six batters in relief.
Rylan Felosky led Greater Johnstown with two hits, including a solo home run in the bottom of the third inning.
Taylor Ahlborn (RBI) and Shamaria Carr each provided two hits.
Saturday
Conemaugh Valley 16, Windber 13: In Windber, Anna Gunby went 4-for-4 with a triple and four runs scored as the Blue Jays edged the Ramblers in a slugfest.
Julia Hudec went 3-for-4 with a double, triple and four RBIs for Conemaugh Valley. Delanie Davison was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs.
Aaliyah James led Windber with a 4-for-5 effort with four RBIs. Taylor Plunkard was 3-for-4 with two RBIs. Katarina Vatavuk finished 3-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored.
Windber 12, Conemaugh Township 2 (6): In Windber, Gina Gaye struck out 10 batters and allowed two hits to lead the Ramblers past the Indians.
Alexis Wilson went 2-for-2 with three RBIs, including the two runs in the sixth for the mercy-rule victory for Windber. Aaliyah James finished 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs.
Eryn Marsh, Taylor Plunkard and Katarina Vatavuk also doubled for Windber.
Sarah Favreau led Conemaugh Township with a base hit and run scored.
