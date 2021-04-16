Softball
High School
Saturday
Central 8, Penn Cambria 5: In Martinsburg, the Scarlet Dragons scratched across three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to defeat the Panthers.
Lacey Lynn went 3-for-3 with a double, two runs and three RBIs for Central (1-2). Averey Black (three runs) and Madison Benfer (two RBIs) homered for Central, which will rejoin the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference in the fall of 2021. Maya Hazenstab added two hits.
Lily Sheehan and Jerzy Vinglish both drove home two runs for Penn Cambria (1-3).
Alyssa Zupon plated the other run. Madison Cavalet scored twice and struck out five batters over six frames.
Friday
Westmont Hilltop 10, Bedford 0 (5): Bailey Thornton struck out five batters over five innings in a no-hitter as the host Hilltoppers blanked the Bisons.
Kelli Sheehan went 2-for-3 with three RBIs and two runs scored for Westmont Hilltop (3-1). Zailees Seda finished 2-for-2.
Chestnut Ridge 15, Bishop Carroll Catholic 0 (3): In New Paris, Maya Wingard struck out seven batters in a three-inning one-hitter and also went 3-for-3 with a double, triple, two runs and two RBIs to lead the Lions past the Huskies.
Rylee Ansell went 2-for-2 with a triple and a pair of RBIs and runs. Zoie Dunlap plated three runs and scored twice.
Lexyn Corle and Ava Snyder (triple and two runs) both drove home two runs. Lauryn Calhoun (two runs) and Alyssa Henderson doubled. Alecsis Mowry scored twice.
Paige Landis recorded Bishop Carroll’s lone hit.
Ligonier Valley 7, Serra Catholic 2: In Ligonier, Maggie Griffin struck out 17 batters over seven innings and also collected two hits and two runs to lead the Rams past the Eagles.
Ligonier Valley (5-0) went ahead with three runs in the bottom of the first inning. Isabella Vargulish doubled and drove home three runs. Kailey Johnston added two hits, including a double, a run and RBI. Ruby Wallace finished with two hits, including a double, and an RBI. Cheyenne Piper scored twice and plated another run.
Lexxie Fite homered and plated both runs for Serra Catholic. Chloe Honick finished with two knocks.
Baseball
High School
Friday
Central Cambria 3, Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 2: In Ebensburg, Reece Werner went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a double and Brayden Mennett worked six strong innings to lead the Red Devils over the Marauders.
Mennett drove in a run for Central Cambria (3-3), which scored three runs in the bottom of the first inning. Corey Roberts pitched a clean seventh inning for the save.
Michael Boston and Austin Lewis each provided two hits for Bishop Guilfoyle (6-2).
Ligonier Valley 19, Leechburg 2: In Leechburg, Nick Beitel and Mason Seftas both drove in four runs for the Rams in a victory over the Blue Devils.
Seftas went 3-for-4 with two doubles. Beitel also doubled and scored twice for Ligonier Valley (5-2), which scored 10 runs in the top of the first inning. Grant Dowden finished 2-for-2 with a pair of walks and runs. Connor Tunstall finished with three runs and two hits, including a double. Noah Lawson drove in two runs and scored twice.
George Golden, Lanigan McCulty, Lucas Mills and Haden Sierocky each scored twice.
College
Saturday
Pitt-Johnstown 9-3, California (Pa.) 6-9: At Sargent’s Stadium at the Point, Windber graduate Chase Vargo provided two hits and three RBIs, and Lennox Pugh added a pair of hits and RBIs to lead the Mountain Cats to victory in the first game. The Vulcans (19-9, 10-6 PSAC West) took the second contest for a 3-1 weekend.
In the opener, Pitt-Johns- town (13-11, 9-7) scored six third-inning runs.
Wil Fetrow improved to 1-2 after allowing four runs on six hits over the first four innings.
Vargo went 2-for-4 with a double, triple and three RBIs, while Pugh singled, tripled, drove in a pair and scored three runs for the Mountain Cats.
Jake Ansell and Matt Reese also had two hits and an RBI apiece. Alex Glumac tripled.
Tyler Smith doubled and stole a base.
Austin Hammerle was able to get the final three outs in the seventh to pick up his second save of the season.
In the second game, Cal took advantage of six walks and a pair of wild pitches off of Mountain Cat starter Brady Walker (North Star graduate) and reliever Raymond Watt (a Bishop Carroll Catholic product) to open up a 6-0 first-inning lead.
Smith’s two-run homer down the left-field line in the Pitt-Johnstown half of the third narrowed it to 7-3.
The Vulcans tacked on two more unearned runs in the top of the seventh.
Smith went 2-for-3 with a two-run homer and three RBIs to pace the Mountain Cats.
Glumac scored two runs.
California swept both games (2-0 and 11-6) of the twin bill on Friday.
Mount Aloysius 9-6, Alfred State 6-5: In Cresson, Douglas Cannon went the distance in the first game and the Mounties tallied four runs in the bottom of the eighth in the second contest to pick up a conference sweep.
In the first game, the Mounties scored seven runs in the bottom of the second inning to lead 7-2.
Another pair of runs in the third expanded the lead to 9-2.
Alfred State scored four times in the seventh.
Cannon scattered eight hits and struck out four batters
Brayden Lackey (stolen bases) and Cody Smith each provided two hits, including a double, for Mount Aloysius (12-6, 6-0 Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference). Jared Houser, Jeremy Iellimo (triple) and Ryan Leonard (double) all knocked in two runs.
Matteo Avallone went 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles and RBIs to lead Alfred State (11-14, 6-2).
In the second contest, Alfred State led 5-2 before Mount Aloysius scratched four runs across in the bottom of the eighth. Lackey drove home two runs with a single. Rockwood graduate Troy Emert and Joshua Brown (two hits and two RBIs) followed with RBI singles for the winning margin.
Lackey scored twice and drove home a pair of runs.
Westmont Hilltop graduate Chris Hasse notched five outs in relief without allowing a run to keep Mount Aloysius within striking distance. Chestnut Ridge graduate Rhett Frazier pitched the final two innings for the victory.
