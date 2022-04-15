Softball
College
St. Francis 12, Merrimack 1 (5): In Loretto, Rachel Marsden went 3-for-3 with a home run, three runs scored and two RBIs at the plate, and tossed a complete game and allowed one run on two hits with nine strikeouts in the circle to lead the Red Flash to a series sweep over the Warriors.
St. Francis’ Madeline Barnes went 2-for-2 with a home run and three RBIs. Jordan Pietrzykoski finished 2-for-2 with three runs scored.
Merrimack’s Ellen Hubbard blasted a solo home run.
St. Francis (25-13, 11-1 Northeast Conference) started the game with six runs in the first inning. Pietrzykoski produced an RBI triple. Two runs scored on an error and wild pitch.
Marsden drove in Olivia Ulam with a double.
Barnes added a two-run single.
In the third, Lexi Hernandez produced an RBI groundout before Barnes hit a home run to left-center field.
The Red Flash capped off their scoring with a Lindsay Ward RBI single, Ulam sacrifice fly and Marsden solo home run in the fourth inning.
Mekenzie Saban, one of 30 candidates for the Senior CLASS Award, finished the weekend with a .571 batting average and raised her season total to .455, which ranks in the top 15 at the Division I level.
High School
Thursday
Westmont Hilltop 10, Bedford 0 (5): In Bedford, Zailees Seda-Fas, Samantha Dixon, Zoey Lynch and Bailey Thornton each had two hits while Chloe Hoffman chased in a pair of runs as the Hilltoppers thumped the Bisons in five innings. A seven- run fifth inning by Westmont Hilltop pushed the game to an early end.
Thornton held Bedford to just three hits during her five frames in the circle.
Baseball
College
Indiana (Pa.) 14-13, Pitt-Johnstown 12-3: In Indiana, the Crimson Hawks clubbed 14 extra-base hits on their way to a PSAC West doubleheader sweep of the Mountain Cats on Friday.
Pitt-Johnstown (15-17-1, 3-11 PSAC West) launched six home runs, including three by Asher Corl and two from Justin Turcovski.
In the opener, Indiana (17-15, 8-6) received RBI singles in the bottom of the first from Austin Mueller, Nick Hess and Davin Landers to jump out to a 3-0 lead. Pitt-Johnstown cut it to 3-2 on Corl’s two-run homer to center in the top of the second.
The Mountain Cats went ahead in the third when Dylan Broderick mashed a two-run homer to right. An RBI double from Jake Ansell and Mario Disso’s run-scoring single pushed their lead to 6-3.
Markus Cestra (5-for-5 with four doubles and five RBIs) began the Crimson Hawks half of the fourth with a solo homer.
Indiana regained the lead with four more runs in the fifth.
Torrey Roper delivered a two-run home run, and Cestra’s two-run double made it 8-6.
Pitt-Johnstown tallied five runs in the sixth. Josh Reynolds delivered a pinch-hit, two-run single, and Corl belted his second homer of the game, a three-run shot to left field. The Mountain Cats led 11-8.
Indiana replied with six runs in the bottom of the frame to go up 14-11.
Turcovski homered in the top of the seventh.
North Star graduate and Pitt-Johnstown hurler Brady Walker took the loss after permitting four runs in the sixth.
Corl went 3-for-4 with two homers and five RBIs, while Disso and Josh Ulery each collected three hits to lead the Mountain Cats. Colin Pasone and Jake Ansell each doubled.
Peyton Johnson added three hits, including a triple.
In the second game, Colin Williams’ three-run homer highlighted a six-run first inning for Indiana.
Turcovski’s two-run homer in the Mountain Cats half of the second cut it to 6-2.
Five more runs in the third increased the Crimson Hawks’ lead to 11-2.
Corl blasted a solo homer in the fourth. Corl provided two hits in the second contest.
Pitt-Johnstown’s Taylor Squiric suffered the loss.
