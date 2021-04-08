Softball
High School
Portage 11, Windber 5 (8): In Windber, after escaping a jam with runners on second and third in the bottom of the seventh, the Mustangs tallied six runs in the top of the eighth to prevail over the Ramblers.
Lindsey Sease went 3-for-4 with a triple, two stolen bases and two runs scored for Portage (3-1). Lauren Shaffer, who notched the victory in relief, added three stolen bases, two hits and two runs scored. Makenna Redfern doubled and stole two bases. Maryn Swank struck out 10 batters.
Taylor Plunkard went a perfect 3-for-3 for Windber (0-2), which committed 10 errors as a team.
Mady Arnold and Montana Stopko both provided three hits each. Isabelle Byer doubled.
Somerset 16, Bedford 4 (5): In Somerset, Kylie Landis went 4-for-4 with three RBIs as the Golden Eagles soared past the Bisons.
Gracie Bowers doubled twice and drove in three runs for Somerset (3-1). Mary Stinebiser hit a pair of singles for Somerset, which supplied 12 runs over the third and fourth innings.
Lindsay Mowry hit a solo homer for Bedford (0-3).
Richland 12, Bishop McCort Catholic 0 (5): Noelle Wechtenhiser tossed a one-hit shutout to lead the host Rams past the Crimson Crushers.
Kayleigh Horner singled for Bishop McCort (1-3).
Wechtenhiser struck out 12 batters and added one hit and two RBIs at the plate. Logan Roman provided two hits, including a triple, for 3-0 Richland, which scored nine runs in the bottom of the third.
Meadow Connor contributed two hits for Richland. Grace Vuckovich and Kendal Wadsworth both drove home two runs. Ava Wenderoth doubled and plated a run.
Conemaugh Valley 9, Conemaugh Township 6: Anna Gunby went 3-for-3 with a home run and four runs scored to lead the host Blue Jays past the Indians.
Delanie Davison collected two hits, blasted a three-run homer in the fourth and plated four runs for Conemaugh Valley (1-1). She also recorded her first varsity victory in the circle. Hailey Stiffler finished 2-for-3 with a double and triple. Bella Grecek hit a solo home run and drove in a pair of runs. Ella Angus doubled.
Sarah Favreau led Conemaugh Township (3-1) with a 2-for-4 effort, which included a double. Chloe Shaulis tripled, and Natalie Kimmel doubled.
Central Cambria 11, Greater Johnstown 2: In Ebensburg, Kami Kamzik struck out 12 batters over five no-hit innings and also homered among her two hits to lead the Red Devils past the Trojans.
Central Cambria (1-1) scored eight runs in the bottom of the fourth inning. Karlie Heeney and Mia Ruddek each provided two hits. Ruddek struck out four batters over the final two innings.
Jordyn Burkett stole two bases.
Taylor Ahlborn and Kara Szczur both stole two bases for Greater Johnstown (0-2).
Cambria Heights 22, Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 0 (3): In Altoona, Jenna Serafin provided three hits to lead the Highlanders past the Marauders.
Emma Stockley finished with two knocks for Cambria Heights (3-0), which scored 13 runs in the top of the first inning. Karli Storm doubled. Kenna Rogal and Serafin combined on the abbreviated no-hitter.
College
St. Francis 8-2, Fairleigh Dickinson 0-0: In Loretto, the Red Flash (26-7, 11-1 Northeast Conference) wrapped up the series against the Knights (1-13, 1-11 NEC) with two shutouts on Thursday. St. Francis hurlers Grace Vesco and Rachel Marsden each blanked visiting Fairleigh Dickinson to earn three wins in the four-game series.
In the first game, Vesco recorded her ninth shutout of the season to lower her season ERA to 0.86. The sophomore surrendered only two hits and one walk.
Jordan Frank blasted a three-run home run down the left-field line in the fifth inning. Mekenzie Saban went 2-for-3 with a stolen base and run scored. Lauren Aubry added two hits, including a triple, and a pair of stolen bases.
St. Francis’ Lexi Hernandez provided an RBI single in the first, and Jordan Pietrzykoski later stole home on a double steal to lead 2-0.
Brittney Crawford hit a double during the second inning and stole home to increase SFU’s lead to 3-0. Aubry hit a one-out triple and scored on a sacrifice fly from Crawford.
St. Francis scored five runs in the bottom of the fifth to end the game early. Frank’s homer highlighted the inning. Ashley Wruble tripled down the right-field line and scored on a wild pitch.
In the second contest, Marsden went the distance, permitting just two singles and one walk to go with four strikeouts.
Pietrzykoski stole third and scored on a bases-loaded walk in the first inning.
In the fourth inning, Crawford and Saban hit back-to-back doubles to right-center as Saban brought Crawford around to increase the lead to 2-0 after four complete innings.
Baseball
High School
North Star 13, Ferndale 3 (6): In Boswell, David Griffith had two hits, scored a run and drove in three as the Cougars beat the Yellow Jackets in six innings.
Connor Yoder had two hits, including a double, two runs scored and one run batted in for North Star (2-3).
Ferndale’s Hunter Hanson went 2-for-2, with a walk and a double. Justin Mitchell had a hit and scored a run. Ian Conway doubled for the Yellow Jackets (1-2).
Chestnut Ridge 17, Westmont Hilltop 1 (4): Kyle Lohr and Nate Whysong (two hits) each provided four RBIs as the Lions roared past the host Hilltoppers.
Jeb Emerick went 2-for-3 with three RBIs for Chestnut Ridge (2-0), which scored 10 runs in the fourth inning. Luke Mickle went four innings and allowed one run.
Tanner Civis went 2-for-2 with an RBI to lead Westmont Hilltop (0-2).
Central Cambria 11, Greater Johnstown 3: At Roxbury Park, junior Reece Werner smacked a grand slam in the top of the sixth to break open a two-run contest and lead the Red Devils past the Trojans.
Central Cambria led 5-3 when Werner hit the big home run. He went 2-for-4 with five RBIs.
Sophomore Zach Taylor added a two-run blast in the seventh.
Will Westrick, Nate Wrywas and Jared Bogus each drove in a run for Central Cambria (2-1).
Greater Johnstown senior starting pitcher Zach Slis struck out 12 batters in 51/3 innings before reaching the 100-pitch limit. Junior Jackson Burkhart had a hit and drove in a run, and freshmen Jon Updyke and Casey Barrett each drove in a run for the Trojans (0-2).
Richland 11, Bishop McCort Catholic 7: At Sargent’s Stadium at the Point, the Rams built a 9-2 lead through the top of the fifth inning, then held off a comeback by the Crimson Crushers.
Carson Kaufman and Josh Stem each had two hits for the Rams. Corbin Kalp had a hit, two walks and two RBIs. Ben Wolf and Ryan Jacobs each had a hit, a run and one run batted in for Richland (2-1).
Brendon Bair had two hits, a walk and a run for the Crimson Crushers (1-2). Ian Verhovsek had a hit, a run and a run batted in.
Bishop McCort Catholic used a five-run bottom of the fifth to close within two runs before Richland added a pair in the sixth.
Bedford 15, Somerset 5 (6): In Bedford, the Bisons collected 14 hits and drove in 13 runs to pull away from the Golden Eagles.
Mercury Swaim and Jared Dowey each hit home runs. Joey Koontz, Spencer Ebersole, Ashton Dull and Mike Huffman each had a double for Bedford (4-2).
Koontz, Jesse Chamberlain, Dowey, Dull, Dayne Miller and Mike Huffman each collected two hits.
Spencer Marteeny went 3-for-3 with a pair of doubles and two runs scored to lead Somerset (1-3).
Chase Stoy went 2-for-3 and drove in a run for the Golden Eagles.
Penn Cambria 23, Bishop Carroll Catholic 8 (6): In Revloc, Vinnie Chirdon provided five hits and five RBIs as the Panthers tallied 11 runs in the sixth to run away with a victory over the Huskies.
Brodie O’Donnell contributed three hits for Penn Cambria (3-1), which received three RBIs from Luke Shuagis. Garrett Harrold drove home four runs and ended up with two hits, including a triple. Zach Grove added two hits.
Luke Repko and Mason Beiswenger led Bishop Carroll (0-3), which led 8-5 after the third, with two hits. Johnny Golden and Repko doubled.
Curve Classic
Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 17, Northern Cambria 16: In Altoona, the Marauders overcame deficits of 12-0 and 13-3 by scoring 14 runs over the final four innings to beat the Colts in the early game of the Curve Classic at Peoples Natural Gas Field.
Austin Lewis had four hits with three RBIs and two runs for the Marauders (3-0). Cooper Rother, Michael Boston, Dylan McNelly and Owen Dombrosky each had three hits for Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic.
Rother and Boston each scored three runs, and Bryaden Harbaugh, Devon Wyandt, McNelly and Lewis each collected two runs for Bishop Guilfoyle.
Matt Sedlock had four hits, three runs and two RBIs for the Colts (2-2). Owen Bougher had three hits, three runs and four RBIs. Josh Miller and Isaac Kudlawiec each had two hits. Kudlawiec drove in three runs, and Miller had two RBIs.
Gavin Dumm and Bougher each had a double.
Commented
