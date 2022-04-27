Softball
High School
Penn Cambria 6, Richland 5: Jerzy Vinglish provided two hits, including a home run, two runs and two RBIs as the Panthers held off the host Rams on Wednesday.
Penn Cambria’s Emily Hite and JoAnna Hoover (triple) each produced two hits. Patty Wagner drove in three runs.
Anna Burke went 3-for-4 with a double for Richland. Kendal Wadsworth fanned 10 batters over seven innings. Adalin Matejovich provided two hits, including a triple, and an RBI.
Celeste Mizla, Laikyn Roman and Ava Wenderoth each doubled.
Westmont Hilltop 7, Somerset 2: Zailees Seda-Fas and Kendal Shingler (two RBIs) each provided two hits, including a double, as the host Hilltoppers topped the Golden Eagles.
Westmont Hilltop’s Bailey Thorton homered and struck out seven batters over seven innings. Quinn Kuzmiak and Zoey Lynch (two RBIs) also doubled.
Somerset’s Abby Grosholz (two RBIs), Willa Sharbaugh and Kylie Walker produced two hits each.
Portage 11, Ferndale 1 (6): Lyndsey Castel went 3-for-3 with two runs and two RBIs, and Maryn Swank fanned nine batters over six innings as the Mustangs topped the host Yellow Jackets.
Portage’s Makenna Redfern doubled, scored three runs and drove in two runs.
Karli Karalfa doubled and plated two runs, and Swank stole two bases and plated two runs.
Ferndale’s Sahmara Tillman provided two hits, and Joria Stancombe doubled.
Central Cambria 12, Bedford 1 (5): In Bedford, the Red Devils’ Kami Kamzik fanned 11 batters over five innings and also swatted a two-run home run in an abbreviated win over the Bisons.
Mia Ruddek and Jordan Krawcion each had two hits and scored two runs while Aubrey Ruddek doubled and crossed the plate twice.
Bedford’s Lizzy Martz collected her squad’s only hit during the fifth inning.
Cambria Heights 6, Northern Cambria 1: In Patton, Jenna Serafin struck out 11 and walked none in a three-hitter as the undefeated Highlanders beat the Colts.
Madison Bender hit a home run, and Lexi Griak and Kennedy Rogal each doubled for Cambria Heights (6-0).
Ally Trybus and Riley Myers each hit a double for Northern Cambria (5-3).
Berlin Brothersvalley 16, Conemaugh Township 12: In Davidsville, Eve Black went 3-for-3 and earned the victory in the circle as the Mountaineers edged the Indians.
Berlin’s Kassidy Smith (double) and Haylee Speicher provided two hits each. McKenzie Moore doubled.
Conemaugh Township’s Olivia Weyandt went 3-for-5 with a home run and four RBIs. Natalie Kimmel, Abby Kniss (two solo home runs) and Meghan Leasure (triple) all collected two knocks each.
Conemaugh Valley 31, North Star 6 (4): In Boswell, Delanie Davison went 4-for-4 with six runs scored, two home runs, including a grand slam, and eight RBIs as the Blue Jays soared over the Cougars.
Davison struck out seven batters over three innings. Conemaugh Valley’s Katie Ledwich provided two hits, including a grand slam, two stolen bases, five runs and six RBIs. Bella Grecek added two hits, including a double, three runs and two RBIs.
Hailey Stiffler scored five runs. Julia Hudec doubled and drove in three runs, and Megan Rosenbaum plated three runs.
North Star’s Kayley Brant went 3-for-3 with two doubles and two RBIs. Eliza Sheets drove in two runs.
Baseball
High School
North Star 6, Conemaugh Valley 5 (8): In Boswell, Garrett Huzsek’s walk-off single scored Glendon Griffith in the bottom of the eighth inning as the Cougars topped the Blue Jays.
Huzsek finished with two hits and three RBIs. North Star’s Vance Kimmel doubled, and Andy Retassie plated two runs.
Conemaugh Valley’s Logan Kent provided two hits and two RBIs.
Portage 22, Ferndale 0 (3): Nate Moore went 3-for-3 with two doubles, three runs and two RBIs at the plate and struck out three batters in an abbreviated perfect game as the Mustangs swatted the host Yellow Jackets.
Portage’s Tyler Alexander (double and two RBIs) and Andrew Miko (three runs, three RBIs and a home run) provided two hits each.
Mason Kargo drove in three runs. Billy Dobrowlsky, Isaac Jubina, Luke Scarton (double) and Adam Stauski each plated two runs. Jace Irvin also doubled.
Richland 19, Penn Cambria 3 (5): In Lilly, the Rams plated 15 runs in the top of the fifth inning to break open the game against the host Panthers.
Ty Stawarz had two hits, two runs and three RBIs for Richland. Luke Raho had two hits, two runs and two RBIs. Mark Wechtenhiser had two hits and three RBIs.
Ethan Janidlo smacked three hits, including a double, two runs and a run batted in. Kyler Smith had a double and three RBIs.
Northern Cambria 12, Cambria Heights 7: In Patton, Owen Bougher went 3-for-5 with a double, two runs and three RBIs as the visiting Colts beat the Highlanders.
Evan Wiewiora had two hits and three runs scored, and Ethan Krawcion doubled for the Colts (6-1).
Adam Ford went 2-for-3 for Cambria Heights (0-6).
Somerset 4, Westmont Hilltop 2: In Somerset, Ethan Hemminger provided two hits to lead the Golden Eagles over the Hilltoppers.
Somerset’s Owen Miller doubled. Spencer Marteeny drove in a run, and Eric Harris struck out two batters over 21/3 innings for the victory.
David Ray led Westmont Hilltop with two hits.
Landrey Burnheimer and Nick Rozich each drove in a run.
Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 15, United 13: In Armagh, the Marauders won a slugfest in comeback fashion over the host Lions as the teams combined for 26 hits.
United led 7-6 through three innings, but Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic plated seven runs in the top of the fourth.
Nick Negola had three doubles and four RBIs for the Marauders (5-2).
Owen Dombrosky had three hits, including a triple and three runs scored. Cooper Rother had a double.
Caden McCully had three hits, four runs and a double for United (4-4).
Bradley Felix had three hits, a double, two runs and two RBIs.
Evan Thomas had two hits, including a double, and Ben Tomb hit a double.
Tuesday
Valley 2, Ligonier Valley 1: In New Kensington, Brandon John provided a walk-off single with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning to lift the Vikings over the Rams.
Valley’s Tyler Danko fanned four batters over seven innings. Ben Aftanas, Luke Caprino and Jacob Staraniec all tallied two hits. Danko doubled.
Noah Lawson led Ligonier Valley with two hits. Tyler Anderson drove in a run, and George Golden doubled. Haden Sierocky struck out six batters over 62/3 innings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.