Softball
Ligonier Valley 10, Apollo-Ridge 0 (5): In Ligonier, Maddie Griffin struck out eight batters and recorded her 12th no-hitter over the past two seasons as the Rams blanked the Vikings on Thursday.
Griffin, a Youngstown State signee who provided two hits, two runs and an RBI at the plate, walked one batter and hit another in the circle.
Ligonier Valley’s Lyla Barr added two hits, including a home run, two runs and two RBIs.
Natalie Bizup and Peyton LaVale each doubled for Ligonier Valley. Cheyenne Piper and Ruby Wallace drove in two runs apiece.
Northern Cambria 8, Homer-Center 5: In Homer City, Kanzie Formeck hit a home run and produced four RBIs, and Jessica Krug had three hits, including a double, two RBIs and three runs scored as the visiting Colts beat the Wildcats.
Jensen Wiewiora had two hits and two runs, and Alivia Yahner had two hits.
Homer-Center’s Mel George and Alaina Fabin each had two hits. George doubled, and Fabin tripled.
Central Cambria 15, Bishop Carroll Catholic 0 (3): In Ebensburg, Aubrey Ruddek had a double, a triple and three RBIs, and Olivia Janosik smacked two hits, including a homer with three runs and three RBIs, as the Red Devils won a mercy-rule contest against the Huskies.
Keira Link tripled and Sophia Blasko doubled for Central Cambria. Mia Ruddek doubled and scored three runs.
Kami Kamzik had six strikeouts in two innings in the circle, and Mia Ruddek had three strikeouts in one inning as the Red Devils held the Huskies hitless.
Cambria Heights 13, West Shamokin 4: In Rural Valley, Alexis Griak supplied three hits for the Highlanders as they collected 12 total in a win over the Wolves. Kenna Rogal, Sidney Nihart and Macey Mezzelo each had two hits for Cambria Heights, which plated seven combined runs over the final two innings.
Malena Stewart had two hits, including a home run, for West Shamokin. Haleigh Newell and Alexa Plavi also had two knocks apiece in defeat.
Wednesday
West Shamokin 15, Northern Cambria 5 (6): In Rural Valley, Lily Jordan, Haleigh Newell and Lexie Young each provided three hits as the Wolves defeated the Colts.
Newell doubled twice, scored three runs and drove in three for 1-0 West Shamokin. Jordan doubled and plated four runners.
Young scored three runs and plated a pair. Maddie McConnell (four RBIs), Alexa Plavi and Malena Stewart added two-hit games.
Kenzie Formeck led Northern Cambria (0-1) with two hits, including a triple, two runs scored, two RBIs and a stolen base.
Baseball
West Shamokin 11, Cambria Heights 7: In Rural Valley, the Wolves tallied four runs in their final two at-bats, including a three-run sixth inning, to hold off the visiting Highlanders.
Bo Swartz had two hits, three RBIs and two runs scored for the 1-1 Wolves. Cody Baker had two hits.
Ben Hite went 3-for-5 and drove in a run for the 0-1 Highlanders. Garrett Jasper had a double and a home run with a pair of RBIs and two runs scored for Cambria Heights.
Nick Patterson, Ike Westrick, and Stephen Nelen each had two hits for the Highlanders.
Northern Cambria 12, Homer-Center 7: In Homer City, Josh Yachtis went 3-for-3 with three runs, and Ethan Krawcion had two doubles, two runs and two RBIs as the Colts beat the host Wildcats.
Isak Kudlawiec and Zack Taylor each had a double for the 2-0 Colts. Kudlawiec drove in three runs.
Riley Clevenger went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs for the 0-1 Wildcats. Ethan Roser had three hits, and Michael Krejocic had a double.
Ligonier Valley 10, Yough 0 (5): In Herminie, Nick Beitel and Haden Sierocky each had three hits and two RBIs as the Rams beat the host Cougars.
George Golden had two hits for 1-1 Ligonier Valley. Beitel, Grand Dowden, Golden and Noah Lawson each had a double for the Rams. Golden drove in a pair.
Sierocky and Beitel combined in a five-inning three-hitter.
Bishop Carroll Catholic 12, Central Cambria 1: In Ebensburg, Cullen Myers doubled and plated five runners, and Will Tremel added two hits, including a double and homer, and two RBIs to lead the Huskiers over the Red Devils.
Mark Mento drove home three runs and doubled for 1-0 Bishop Carroll. Jacob Gregg added two hits. Tobey Becquet, Grant Casses, Max Oravec and Zander Sekerak all scored twice. Luke Repko doubled.
Bishop Carroll led 12-1 after the fourth inning. Oravec tossed 31/3 innings of scoreless relief for the victory.
Elijah Villarrial drove in Central Cambria’s lone run.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.