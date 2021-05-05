Softball
Ligonier Valley 10, Steel Valley 0 (5): In Ligonier, Maddie Griffin recorded 13 of the 15 outs via strikeout and completed her eighth no-hitter of the season as the Rams blanked the Ironmen on Wednesday.
Ligonier Valley clinched the WPIAL Section 2 title with the victory, improving to 13-1 overall and 10-0 in the section.
Haley Boyd provided two hits, two runs and two RBIs to lead the Rams. Payton LaVale tallied two hits and two RBIs.
Bella Schueltz added two hits and two runs. Cheyenne Piper scored twice and drove home two runs.
Baseball
Richland 10, Central Cambria 6: In Ebensburg, the Rams tallied five runs in the top of the seventh inning to erase a one-run deficit and continue their winning streak over the Red Devils.
Richland’s Josh Stem (two hits and two RBIs) tied the game with an RBI double in the seventh. Jordan Ford and Josh Fetchko each provided two-run singles to increase the lead to 10-6. Richland (11-2) has won nine straight games.
Corbin Kalp finished with two hits, including a triple, and three RBIs. Seth Coleman and Luke Raho each scored twice. Mark Wechtenhiser struck out four batters in 11/3 innings of scoreless relief to pick up the victory.
Richland led 5-1 after the top of the second inning. Central Cambria later took a 6-5 lead with four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Reece Werner went 2-for-2 with a double and two walks to lead Central Cambria (6-5).
Brady Sheehan doubled and drove home two runs. Zach Taylor scored twice and stole two bases. Nate Wyrwas stole two bases. Dewayne Mosley tripled and scored twice.
Bishop McCort Catholic 17, Penn Cambria 4 (6): At Sargent’s Stadium at the Point, the Crimson Crushers scored six times in the second inning and had a 10-run sixth inning to pull away from the Panthers.
Nate Conrad went 4-for-4 with an inside-the-park grand slam, a double, five RBIs and three runs scored for Bishop McCort Catholic (7-5). Brendon Bair went 2-for-3 with three RBIs, and Jordan Page went 2-for-3 with three runs scored and two RBIs.
Austin Birus had two hits and scored twice, and Ian Verhovsek had a triple. Mason Pfeil pitched five innings and struck out five batters in the win.
Penn Cambria (4-9) had triples by Zach Grove and Easton Semelsberger. Vinny Chirdon, Brandon Yeoman and Alex Proudfit each drove in a run.
