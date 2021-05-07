Softball
High School
Chestnut Ridge 11, Richland 9: In Pleasantville, sophomore Alyssa Henderson hit a walk-off grand slam to cap a five-run seventh inning as the Lions defeated the Rams on Friday.
Lexyn Corle’s bunt single brought Chestnut Ridge within 9-7 with no outs in the bottom of the seventh. Henderson’s grand slam to center field helped Chestnut Ridge improve to 10-3.
Henderson drove in five runs and scored twice. Zoie Dunlap and Isabella Wingard (double and two runs) each provided three hits and two runs scored.
Alecsis Mowry and Mya Wingard (double) both provided two knocks.
Laikyn Roman led Richland (7-2) with a 3-for-3 effort which included two home runs, a double, three runs and two RBIs. Anna Burke homered and drove in two runs. Logan Roman and Ava Wenderoth (two doubles and two runs) both provided two hits. Haley Dunlap doubled and drove home two runs.
Baseball
Central Cambria 11, Blacklick Valley 3: In Ebensburg, the Red Devils scored 10 unanswered runs to defeat the Vikings.
Brayden Mennett (two RBIs) and Brady Sheehan (two runs, a double and an RBI) each went 3-for-4 for Central Cambria (9-5). Dewayne Mosley added two hits and two RBIs at the plate and allowed just one run over 52/3 innings in relief to earn the victory. Ethan Frank added two hits and an RBI. Will Westrick plated two runs. Nate Wyrwas stole two bases and scored twice. Reece Werner also scored two runs.
Cody Williams, Jack Wurm and Ashton Younkin all drove in a run for Blacklick Valley (5-10). Josh Little doubled, and Connor Kaschalk tripled.
Thursday
Portage 7, Blacklick Valley 5: In Nanty Glo, the Mustangs scored three runs in the top of the seventh inning to pad their lead and held off a late Vikings rally for a WestPAC North victory.
Jackson Kozlovac blasted a solo home run, scored two runs and was the winning pitcher for Portage (9-3). Koby Kargo provided two hits and an RBI. Josh Morgan drove in two runs, and Nathan Moore contributed two hits and an RBI at the plate and earned the save on the mound by recording the final out.
Josh Hessler and Josh Little led Blacklick Valley with two hits and two RBIs apiece. Ashton Younkin provided two hits, two runs and an RBI.
